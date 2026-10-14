Prestige Group, City of Dreams Mediterranean mark 2026 Breast Health Day

October is recognised globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness, promoting prevention and early detection, encouraging healthy choices, and supporting action towards better breast health and care worldwide.

As part of this wider international effort, Prestige Group and City of Dreams Mediterranean join forces on 15 October to mark Breast Health Day, continuing Prestige Group’s longstanding commitment to breast health awareness, prevention and healthy living. This year’s campaign carries one simple but powerful message: DON’T PUT YOUR HEALTH ON HOLD.

The campaign brings together six women — three from Prestige Group and three from City of Dreams Mediterranean — representing six actions that form part of a healthy and proactive approach to our wellbeing: CHECK. KNOW. MOVE. NOURISH. REST. ACT.

Healthy living is an important part of overall wellbeing. A balanced diet, regular physical activity, adequate rest and self-care all contribute to a healthier life. However, healthy choices must go hand in hand with awareness and appropriate health checks and screening. Knowing our bodies, following recommended screening guidance and seeking medical advice when something changes are equally important.

At the heart of this year’s campaign is an empty chair. The six women are positioned around and beside the deliberately unoccupied chair, creating a powerful visual statement with a dual meaning. The chair represents the importance of giving prevention a permanent place in our lives through awareness, appropriate screening, regular health checks and healthy everyday choices. It also carries a deeper message: no one should be missing from our lives.

It reminds us of the people we love, the moments we share and the importance of taking action to protect our health. By making our health a priority and not postponing the steps that matter, we can help protect the opportunity to share more of life with the people who matter most.

The campaign also highlights healthy living through a colourful and nutritious lunch shared by the participating teams, reinforcing the message that looking after our health is reflected in the choices we make every day.

“Once again, this year City of Dreams Mediterranean engages with employees, through a dedicated breast health awareness seminar aimed at encouraging greater understanding of prevention and the importance of regular screening,” noted Hongyan Wen, Vice President, Human Resources at City of Dreams Mediterranean. “In addition, limited-edition signature desserts and a mocktail have been specially created for the Breast Awareness campaign, with all proceeds donated to Europa Donna Cyprus, adding a meaningful fundraising dimension to the awareness activities.”

For Prestige Group, Breast Health Day has become an established part of its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, with the Group collaborating over the years with leading hospitality partners across Cyprus to promote breast health awareness, prevention and wellbeing. The ongoing collaboration with City of Dreams Mediterranean reflects a shared commitment to social responsibility and to using their platforms to encourage greater awareness and positive action.

“Every year, we want our Breast Health Day campaign to communicate a message that stays with people beyond October,” said Valentina Prastiti, COO of Prestige Group. “This year, it is simple: don’t put your health on hold. Healthy living, awareness and appropriate health checks all have a vital role in prevention. The empty chair is a powerful reminder of what is at stake: the people who matter to us, the lives we share and the moments we should never take for granted. By making our health a priority and taking action, we can help ensure that no one is missing from our lives.”

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Prestige Group and City of Dreams Mediterranean encourage everyone to take time for their health, make healthy choices, know their bodies and stay up to date with recommended health checks and screening.

Because prevention should never be postponed.

CHECK. KNOW. MOVE. NOURISH. REST. ACT.

15 OCTOBER 2026 | BREAST HEALTH DAY