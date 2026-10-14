The Stelios Pissis Music Foundation presents the second Stelios Pissis Music Festival in the Park on Sunday, October 18, 2026, from 4-9pm, at Stelios Pissis Park in Limassol, held under the auspices of President Nikos Christodoulides, and in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Culture Clea Hadjistephanou-Papaellina.

Returning for its second year, the Festival will transform the Park into a vibrant space filled with music, creativity and community spirit. Dedicated to the memory and musical legacy of Cypriot composer Stelios Pissis, the Festival celebrates the values that defined his life and music: love, generosity, inclusion and the power of music to bring people together.

Musical performances

The programme begins at 4pm with the Amathounta Municipality Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Panayiotis Stylianou, followed by the “Faros tis Agapis” Children’s Choir of the Holy Metropolis of Limassol, conducted by Salomi Riar; “Music is for Everyone”, a musical performance by people with special abilities under the guidance of Angela Neocleous Pourgouridou; the Mesa Geitonia Municipal District Choir, conducted by Marina Spyrou; the M.Y. Band Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Kyriakos Kosta; the “Mousika Monopatia” Choir, conducted by Michalis Hadjivassiliou, with Christina Papatziakou on piano.

Creative workshops for kids

Alongside the musical performances, from 4-7pm, children will have the opportunity to participate in a series of creative workshops: “Discover the Instruments of the Philharmonic Orchestra” with Kyriakos Kosta; “Painting the Music” with visual artist Salomi Pantelidou and her team; “Making Rhythmic Instruments from Recyclable Materials” with Angela Neocleous Pourgouridou, in collaboration with the Amathounta Municipality Open School Music Workshop.

Official ceremony

At 6pm, the official ceremony will take place, during which artwork created at last year’s event will be presented to the Second Primary School of Agios Athanasios, with the participation of the School’s Choir. During the ceremony, Lefteris Konstantinou, General Manager of BBF, will also present the redevelopment plan for Stelios Pissis Park.

Grand concert

The Festival culminates at 7pm, with a grand concert dedicated to the music of Stelios Pissis, featuring Vassilis Lekkas, Demetris Fanis, Sophia Patsalides, Marina Verzanli, Mariam Venizelou, Christina Metaxa, the Sonora Vocal Ensemble with Andriana Sergidou, Christina Papatziakou and Christina Pallikaropoulou.

The concert’s artistic director will be Demetris Fanis, while the Festival will be hosted by Marina Filippidou and Loukas Christodoulides.

The Parkvol volunteer organisation will also participate as the Festival’s Green Team, ensuring the Park’s cleanliness and environmental upkeep throughout the event, while supporting the workshops and activities.

The Festival is made possible with bbf: as Major Sponsor, the support of the Municipality of Amathounta and the valued contributions of Scaffolding Solutions and Paradisiotis.

Dedicated to Stelios Pissis, who inspired us with music, hope and light. Together, let’s celebrate the music that lives on!

General event information

Date & Time: Sunday, October 18, 2026 | 4-9pm

Sunday, October 18, 2026 | 4-9pm Venue: Stelios Pissis Park, Limassol

Stelios Pissis Park, Limassol Admission: free

For more information, visit: https://steliospissismusicfoundation.com