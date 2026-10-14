Seven people arrested in connection with an assault on a 16-year-old boy in Latsia on October 9 are expected to appear before Nicosia district court on Wednesday.

The suspects are aged 21, 17, 16, 14 and three aged 15. They were arrested on Tuesday afternoon under court warrants issued as part of an ongoing investigation and taken into custody for questioning.

The incident occurred shortly after 8pm on Friday, October 9, when the seven suspects met the 16-year-old in an area of Latsia and allegedly assaulted him.

A video on social media showed young people repeatedly beating the teenager, who is on the ground.

Medical examinations showed that the teenager suffered a fractured nasal bone, along with swelling and bruising to his face.

Nicosia CID is investigating the case.