Olivia Bazlova, 13, has secured two consecutive top-10 finishes at the prestigious ISU Junior Grand Prix series, marking one of the most notable recent results for Cyprus in international junior women’s figure skating.



Olivia finished 7th in Ljubljana, Slovenia (163.84 points) and 8th in Gdańsk, Poland (166.03 points), competing against 35 other skaters at each event.



These results are particularly significant for Cyprus, where figure skating faces considerable challenges due to limited ice training facilities. Despite these obstacles, Olivia has demonstrated that young athletes representing smaller nations can compete successfully on the international stage.



Olivia has lived in Cyprus since early childhood and trains in Limassol. This is her first season competing in the ISU junior category.