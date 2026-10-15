Continuing their longstanding support for the Cyprus Red Cross Society (CRCS), ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets unveiled their campaign, “A Small Purchase, a Significant Contribution”, at a press conference held on October 15, October 2026. The campaign features all ALPHAMEGA private-label products.

The campaign will run across all ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets from October 15, 2026 to November 4, 2026. As part of this initiative, ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets will donate a portion of the proceeds from sales of ALPHAMEGA private-label products to help meet the needs of the Cyprus Red Cross Society’s Social Welfare Programme. In this way, ALPHAMEGA private-label products become a means of expressing solidarity and giving back, helping support fellow members of our community who are in need.

The Cyprus Red Cross Society (CRCS), the largest humanitarian organisation in Cyprus, has been carrying out important humanitarian work for more than 75 years, contributing daily to improving the quality of life of vulnerable individuals and families. Through its initiatives, the CRCS promotes dignified living conditions and the social reintegration of vulnerable individuals and their families, while safeguarding human rights and human dignity without discrimination.

On behalf of ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets, Natasa Constantinidou, Chief Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, addressed the press conference, inviting consumers to support the campaign and, by extension, the work of the Cyprus Red Cross Society (C.R.C.S.) by choosing ALPHAMEGA private-label products.

In her address, she emphasised that “promoting human dignity, preventing and alleviating human suffering across the population must be a daily act and a responsibility shared by all of us”. She also congratulated the members and volunteers of the C.R.C.S. on their ongoing contribution to Cypriot society and their important work, guided by compassion and solidarity.

On behalf of the Cyprus Red Cross Society, its President, Fotini Papadopoulou, addressed the gathering and expressed her warm appreciation to ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets for their longstanding support of the Society’s humanitarian work. She stressed that: “the campaign ‘A Small Purchase, A Significant Contribution’ is a tangible expression of solidarity, highlighting how even a small contribution can make a meaningful difference in the life of a fellow human being”. First Vice-President of the CRCS, Leda Koursoumba, emphasised the importance of the longstanding partnership with ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets and the contribution of initiatives of this kind to strengthening the CRCS’s humanitarian work.

During the press conference, the campaign’s television commercial was also screened. It will air on television and be shared across ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets’ social media channels during the campaign period.

“A Small Purchase, A Significant Contribution” is part of the ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets’ Corporate Social Responsibility programme, reaffirming the company’s strong commitment to social solidarity and to supporting organisations that carry out valuable work for society.

ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets executives, members and volunteers of the Cyprus Red Cross Society, partners and representatives of the media attended the press conference.

Fundraising Permit Number Ν.Π. 43/2026