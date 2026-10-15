Latchi Panorama Phase 2: sold-out success continues with 26 new properties from €50K

The unparalleled success of the first phase has become a benchmark for the Cyprus real estate market. With the highest participation ever recorded in an Altamira Real Estate Live Bidding Event and all properties in Phase 1 sold out, public interest exceeded every expectation.

Today, Altamira Real Estate is responding to this strong demand with the launch of Latchi Panorama Phase 2, giving even more buyers the opportunity to secure a property in one of Cyprus’s most breathtaking locations.

The new phase includes 26 fully-renovated properties, offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom options. Apartments and maisonettes are available from just €50,000, while selected properties feature private roof gardens and direct access to swimming pools, providing a truly unique living experience.

At the heart of the new phase are two impressive villas with private swimming pools, available from just €195,000. These exceptional homes offer unobstructed views of Akamas, spacious outdoor areas, and a high degree of privacy, making them a rare opportunity for those seeking a truly special residence.

All new homeowners will enjoy access to a comprehensive leisure environment, including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tennis and volleyball courts, relaxation areas, and all the amenities required for a high-quality lifestyle or ideal year-round getaways.

Nestled in the lush surroundings of Drouseia, Latchi Panorama offers a unique setting of tranquillity and wellbeing, just minutes away from Latchi Harbour and Polis Chrysochous, combining the privacy of nature with convenient access to the area’s amenities.

Interested buyers can visit the development and view all available properties from November 26-29, 2026, between 9am and 4pm, as well as on the day of the event prior to its commencement.

The Live Bidding Event will take place on Monday, November 30, 2026, at 3pm, offering participants a unique opportunity to compete for their preferred property through the transparent and dynamic bidding process that has become synonymous with Altamira Real Estate.

Register early to secure your place at the Live Bidding Event!

Following the tremendous success of Phase 1, the message is clear: Latchi Panorama is back. And the next great opportunity starts now!

For more information, contact: