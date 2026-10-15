'Race of Love 2026': 165km charity ride will raise funds for Red Cross' 'Stella Soulioti' centre

The Cyprus Red Cross Society and the Lexus Cycling Dream Team have unveiled the ‘Race of Love 2026’, a challenging 165-kilometre cycling route centred on giving and solidarity. The event was presented at a press conference held on October 14, 2026 at the Cyprus Red Cross Society’s Headquarters in Nicosia.

This year’s Race of Love will take place on November 6 and 7, 2026, in support of the Cyprus Red Cross Society’s ‘Stella Soulioti’ Therapeutic Centre for Children. Members of the Lexus Cycling Dream Team will tackle 165 demanding off-road kilometres, starting in Nicosia and finishing at the ‘Stella Soulioti’ Therapeutic Centre in Limassol.

The aim of this year’s initiative is to raise funds to upgrade the Centre’s services and facilities and strengthen the care and support it provides to children, young people and their families.

The President of the Cyprus Red Cross Society, Fotini Papadopoulou, highlighted the event’s significant social impact, emphasising that it brings together sport and human solidarity. She explained that all proceeds from sponsorships and public donations would go towards supporting the ‘Stella Soulioti’ Therapeutic Centre, which provides specialised therapies for infants, children and young people up to the age of 22. She also called on the public to embrace and support this year’s initiative, stressing that “every donation, whether small or large, translates into love, giving and hope for a child who needs it”.

Speaking on behalf of the Lexus Cycling Dream Team, Dickran Ouzounian reflected on how the Race of Love has evolved into an annual charitable initiative, now taking place for the fifth consecutive year. “A hobby and a group of people who share a love of cycling have grown into a team that strives each year to turn kilometres ridden and personal effort into meaningful support for our fellow human beings, particularly children in need,” he noted.

Ouzounian expressed his hope that this year’s event would bring the team’s total charitable contributions to more than €100,000, emphasising that the success of every Race of Love depends on the collective efforts of cyclists, sponsors, partners and volunteers. Referring to this year’s cause, he highlighted the importance of supporting the ‘Stella Soulioti’ Therapeutic Centre so that even more children and families can access the care they need. “Every contribution counts. Every act of support counts. And every kilometre can make a difference,” he said.

A tradition of giving

The Lexus Cycling Dream Team, comprising prominent figures from the business community, has transformed its members’ shared passion for cycling into an annual charitable initiative. Through the Races of Love held in previous years, more than €80,000 has been raised for charitable causes. All proceeds are allocated to the designated cause each year, as team members personally cover their own participation expenses.

The Race of Love 2026 is supported by Lexus Cyprus and Freedom24 as Platinum Sponsors. SupportCY and the Rotary Clubs of Cyprus are also supporting the event, while KINTO is the Mobility Partner. Airtrans is the Gold Sponsor, with Baker Tilly, BBF, Brinks, National Bank of Greece (Cyprus) and Staroil serving as Silver Sponsors. The initiative is also supported by Fameline, Mitsides, Cyprus Airways, CYTA and Sevegep.

Donations are already being accepted, and the public can support the Race of Love 2026 through the event’s official page on the Cyprus Red Cross Society’s website.