Recent rainfall across Cyprus has benefited the agricultural sector, with farming organisations welcoming the wet weather and reporting no significant damage on Thursday.

“The rains were very beneficial in every sector,” agricultural federation secretary-general Panikos Hampas said.

Hampas said the only problems reported involved several farms in Lympia, where electricity supplies had been disrupted for several hours. However, he added that the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) had since restored power.

“A lot of rain fell, especially in the mountains. For now, the rains are beneficial,” he said, adding that the soil was absorbing the water and retaining the moisture.

Meanwhile, Pek president Christos Papapetrou echoed Hampas’ assessment, saying the agriculture ministry had received no reports of significant damage.