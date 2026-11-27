A 15-year-old boy was injured on Thursday evening after a firecracker exploded in his hand in the Dasoudi area of Paphos.

Police said they received information at around 8pm that a minor had been injured by a firecracker and dispatched officers to the scene.

According to information gathered by police, the 15-year-old and a 13-year-old had been in the Dasoudi area when they discovered a firecracker in a bush.

The firecracker exploded when the 15-year-old attempted to light it, injuring him.

Both teenagers were taken by ambulance to Paphos general hospital, where the 13-year-old was discharged after receiving first aid.

The 15-year-old was kept in hospital for further treatment after sustaining lacerations to the palm of his hand and near his eye.

Investigations are continuing by officers of the Paphos central police station.