The University of Limassol (UoL) proudly participated as a partner in the Digital Agenda Cyprus Summit 2026, which took place on October 14, 2026, at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre in Nicosia. The University’s partnership reflected its commitment to dialogue on technological, economic and societal developments shaping the future.

Under the theme “AI Wars: Challenging the Balance of Power”, the summit brought together leaders, experts and professionals to examine the ways artificial intelligence and digital transformation are redefining life, work, countries and regions. The event provided a platform for exchanging perspectives on innovation and the opportunities and challenges associated with rapid technological change.

The programme provided participants with opportunities to connect with thought leaders and fellow attendees. The event also featured an exhibition and a night summit, creating spaces for discussion and networking beyond the formal sessions.

Through its partnership with the Digital Agenda Cyprus Summit 2026, the University of Limassol reaffirmed the importance of connecting the academic community with wider discussions on emerging technologies and their impact on society. Its involvement reflected the University’s interest in fostering knowledge exchange and informed dialogue on the transformations influencing Cyprus and the wider region.