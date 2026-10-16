Supporting Simba Animal Aid Cyprus

Having captivated audiences and sold out every previous performance, “CINEMA IN CONCERT” returns for another unforgettable evening. This time, however, the much-loved musical production takes on an even more meaningful purpose, as it comes together in support of Simba Animal Aid Cyprus, combining the magic of music and cinema with compassion and care for animals.

On Wednesday, 18 November 2026, at 20:00, “CINEMA IN CONCERT” will take the stage at Pallas Cinema Theatre in Nicosia, inviting audiences to a special charity evening where culture meets a meaningful cause.

“CINEMA IN CONCERT” is a unique audiovisual musical production by Orchestra Lumière, bringing beloved melodies from the world of cinema to life through fresh and imaginative arrangements.

Under the artistic direction of composer Kyriakos Kosta and pianist Marianna Georgiou, live music blends seamlessly with original interactive video art by Andreas Christoforou, creating an immersive experience of sound and visuals.

This special performance carries even greater significance, as all proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Simba Animal Aid Cyprus, helping the animal shelter continue its vital work in caring for, protecting and improving the welfare of animals in need.

The charity concert is generously sponsored by Nestlé Purina, helping raise awareness and promote this meaningful initiative to a wider audience.

Bringing together music, cinema and a shared love for animals, this special evening offers audiences the opportunity not only to enjoy an exceptional artistic experience but also to make a real difference by supporting a cause that deserves our collective care and attention.

Event Details