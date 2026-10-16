Cyprus is stepping up efforts to attract Japanese shipping business, with Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis hosting a reception in Tokyo to promote the Cyprus flag and develop closer ties with the country’s maritime industry.

Bringing together representatives of Japan’s maritime and business communities, the reception showcased Cyprus as an international shipping centre and highlighted the advantages of its flag, according to the Shipping Deputy Ministry.

At the same time, the event explored opportunities for new partnerships and closer cooperation with Japan’s maritime industry, with Polys Hajioannou, president of the Cyprus Union of Shipowners (CUS), delivering the opening address at the Cyprus Ship Registry reception.

The reception forms part of a wider programme of contacts in Tokyo, where Hadjimanolis is also scheduled to take part in the 5th Capital Link Japan Maritime Forum on Friday, October 16.

During a discussion with Capital Link president Nicolas Bornozis, she is due to address maritime policy, competitiveness and international cooperation. Hajioannou, who also heads Safe Bulkers, is listed among the speakers discussing international shipowners’ business with Japan.

Alongside these discussions, the forum will examine ship financing, fleet renewal and Japan’s shipbuilding plans, bringing together owners, lenders and shipyards. Its programme also covers the development of ammonia-fuelled vessels, with participation from companies including NYK Line and Nihon Shipyard.

The Cypriot visit also coincides with a separate effort by Greece to strengthen its maritime ties with Japan. Greek Shipping and Island Policy Minister Vassilis Kikilias is visiting the country for talks on shipping, shipbuilding, port infrastructure and maritime safety, in the first visit by a Greek shipping minister in 13 years.

According to the Greek ministry, 24 per cent of the Greek-owned merchant fleet was built in Japan, while Greek shipowners rank second in orders for new vessels at Japanese yards. Alongside these commercial links, Athens has emphasised the two countries’ shared commitment to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and freedom of navigation.

For the Cypriot shipping community, too, relations with Japan already extend to orders for new vessels.

In May, Safe Bulkers announced agreements for four Japanese-built dry bulk ships, comprising three 82,000-deadweight-tonne Kamsarmax vessels and one 182,000-deadweight-tonne Capesize, all scheduled for delivery in 2029. The agreements were subject to customary documentation and closing conditions.

The company said the vessels would meet international requirements for energy efficiency and nitrogen oxide emissions, as it continued to renew its fleet with ships designed to consume less fuel.

The latest visit also builds on earlier efforts to bring Japanese-built tonnage under the Cyprus flag. In January 2024, Hadjimanolis attended the naming of Safe Bulkers’ Ammochostos and Kerynia during a visit to Japan that included meetings with shipowners, shipping companies, financial institutions and shipyards.

The two cargo vessels, named after the occupied towns, were destined for the Cyprus register. During the same visit, Mitsui OSK Lines expressed its commitment to expanding its fleet of Cyprus-flagged ships.

More recently, shipbuilding cooperation featured in talks between Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi, providing a further basis for the shipping ministry’s contacts.

At their October 5 meeting, the two ministers agreed to promote cooperation in shipbuilding, science and technology, according to Japan’s foreign ministry. Motegi also pointed to Cyprus’ growing role in shipping, finance and information technology, expressing support for closer economic and business relations.

From Japan, Hadjimanolis will continue to China and South Korea as part of her October 14 – 29 working visit, with further meetings aimed at attracting business and strengthening the Cyprus register.

In China, her programme includes shipping forums in Shanghai and a visit to Zhoushan for the naming ceremony of Safe Bulkers’ Kypros Island, which the deputy ministry says will fly the Cyprus flag. She will then travel to South Korea for the World Maritime Day Parallel Event, Korea Maritime Week and bilateral talks on shipping cooperation.