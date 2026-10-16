The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has fined Limassol-based Titanedge Securities Ltd €100,000 for breaches involving client information, unauthorised investment advice and inadequate compliance procedures, weeks after the company announced plans to cease operations.

The regulator announced the penalty on Friday, October 16, following an investigation into violations of the Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law of 2017, committed during 2023 and 2024.

The largest penalty, €40,000, concerned the company’s failure to ensure that information provided to existing and prospective clients, including marketing communications, was fair, clear and not misleading.

A further €30,000 was imposed after CySEC established that Titanedge had been providing investment advice without the required authorisation.

The remaining €30,000 related to shortcomings in the company’s internal compliance arrangements, with the regulator finding that it had failed to establish adequate policies and procedures to meet its legal obligations.

According to the regulator’s detailed decision, the breaches involving unauthorised investment advice and compliance procedures covered January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2024, while the findings concerning client information related specifically to December 24, 2023, to May 24, 2024.

The decisions were reached at CySEC board meetings held on October 13, 2025, and July 20, 2026, before being made public this week.

The announcement comes shortly after Titanedge disclosed plans to withdraw from the investment services business.

In a September notice to clients, the company announced its decision to cease operations and voluntarily surrender its Cyprus Investment Firm licence, asking customers to close outstanding trading positions by September 30 and submit withdrawal requests for any remaining funds.

CySEC’s official register continues to list Titanedge under licence 405/21, issued in October 2021, with its application for voluntary renunciation still under examination.

The latest fine is not the company’s first financial settlement with the regulator.

In December 2023, CySEC announced a separate €90,000 settlement with Titanedge over possible breaches of rules governing information provided to clients between October 2022 and July 2023. The regulator confirmed at the time that the amount had been paid.

Regarding the latest penalty, CySEC stressed the importance of proper internal controls and clear information that allows investors to make informed financial decisions.

The regulator said it had also taken into consideration the company’s failure, during the period examined, to adequately protect its clients’ interests and operate within the scope of its licence.

The findings place particular emphasis on investor protection, with CySEC making clear that licensed investment firms must comply with their authorisation conditions and maintain appropriate safeguards throughout their operations.