Demetra Holdings held €376.2 million in bank deposits and cash at the end of September 2026, representing 73.26 per cent of its total assets, according to an investment statement released through the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) this week.

The substantial cash position accounted for nearly three-quarters of the company’s €513.5m asset portfolio, making it by far its largest allocation.

However, the figure was lower than the €403.2m recorded at the end of 2025, when cash and deposits represented 77.37 per cent of total assets.

Meanwhile, Demetra maintained €89.9m in property development and management investments across Cyprus, Romania and Bulgaria, equivalent to 17.51 per cent of its assets.

Cyprus accounted for the largest share, with property investments valued at €77.7m, followed by €10m in Romania and €2.2m in Bulgaria.

Beyond real estate, the company’s largest listed equity holding was in Logicom, valued at €21.3m, representing 4.15 per cent of total assets.

This was followed by an €8 million investment in Lordos Hotels, equivalent to 1.56 per cent, and €4.86m in Alpha Bank, representing 0.95 per cent.

Demetra also held €8.1m in other projects, accounting for a further 1.57 per cent of its assets.

Smaller equity investments included €808,385 in NETinfo Plc, €21,275 in Bank of Cyprus (BoC) Holdings and €929 in CLR Investment Fund Public Ltd.

According to the company’s latest investment statement, its net asset value per share stood at €2.4980 as of September 30, while net assets attributable to shareholders amounted to approximately €496.1m.