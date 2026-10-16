Leading professors and doctors from the Hadassah Medical Organisation in Jerusalem gathered on October 16, 2026 at the St Raphael Resort in Limassol for “Hadassah’s Distinguished Medical Professors & Doctors Live in Limassol”, Hadassah’s first medical conference in Europe. The event was the prelude to the official opening of Hadassah Medical Centre Limassol later that evening.

Held under the auspices of the Cyprus Oncology Society and with the support of the Government of Israel, the conference presented the latest advances in oncology, orthopaedics, cardiology and neurology, along with the growing role of artificial intelligence in clinical practice, to Cyprus’ medical community. The conference was titled: “The Future of Medicine is Here: Al, Precision Medicine and Transforming Patient Care”.

Opening addresses:

The conference opened with addresses by George Zachariades, CEO of Hadassah Medical Centre Limassol; Dr Anastasia Constantinidou, Medical Oncologist Cyprus Oncology Society; Prof. Yoram Weiss Director General of the Hadassah Medical Organisation.

Messages of support:

The conference and the opening received messages from the President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog, and from the Government of the Hellenic Republic Adonis Georgiades.

President Herzog stated: “Hadassah shows that medicine builds bridges, with Jewish, Arab, Muslim and Christian professionals working side by side to save lives. He spoke of cooperation across the region through medicine, science, education and compassion.”

President Herzog thanked the President of the Republic of Cyprus, H.E. Nikos Christodoulides, the Greek Minister of Health, Mr. Adonis Georgiadis, and the health officials supporting the initiative. President Herzog also thanked the leadership and medical teams of the Hadassah Medical Organisation, first and foremost Chair of the Board Dalia Itzik, former Speaker of the Israeli Knesset, and Director General Prof. Yoram Weiss. His thanks extended to Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organisation of America and its National President Carol Ann Schwartz, as well as Yigal Molad, Chairman of Hadassah Medical Limited and Lambros Christofi, of Hadassah Medical Limited Cyprus.

Greece’s Minister of Health, Adonis Georgiades, described the partnership with Hadassah as “an exceptional opportunity for Cypriot Hellenism, the Republic of Cyprus and Greece”, and stated that he hoped to see similar collaborations in Greece. He added that health cooperation can strengthen the Greece, Cyprus, Israel alliance beyond defence, noting that Israel is a world leader in healthcare and medical technology.

The scientific programme highlights:

Oncology Prof. Aron Popovtzer, Head of Oncology: Radiotherapy has evolved from a standardised treatment into a personalized, adaptive and technologically advanced part of cancer care. Proton therapy, AI-assisted adaptive planning, MRI- and CT-guided platforms and stereotactic techniques can, in selected cases, shorten treatments that once required 20 to 35 sessions to as few as five. He also presented novel approaches such as interstitial alpha-radionuclide therapy, stressing that AI supports clinicians rather than replacing them.

Radiotherapy has evolved from a standardised treatment into a personalized, adaptive and technologically advanced part of cancer care. Proton therapy, AI-assisted adaptive planning, MRI- and CT-guided platforms and stereotactic techniques can, in selected cases, shorten treatments that once required 20 to 35 sessions to as few as five. He also presented novel approaches such as interstitial alpha-radionuclide therapy, stressing that AI supports clinicians rather than replacing them. Orthopaedics – Prof. Rami Mosheiff, Director of the Musculoskeletal Division: Computer-assisted systems give surgeons a precise, real-time view of the operating field, “like a GPS for surgery”. Robotics, augmented reality glasses and 3D printing are enabling minimally invasive surgery, greater accuracy and reduced radiation exposure for surgeon and patient.

Computer-assisted systems give surgeons a precise, real-time view of the operating field, “like a GPS for surgery”. Robotics, augmented reality glasses and 3D printing are enabling minimally invasive surgery, greater accuracy and reduced radiation exposure for surgeon and patient. Cardiology Prof. Offer Amir, Director of the Heart Institute: Wearable biosensors, digital health tools and AI-driven predictive algorithms can detect deterioration in chronic heart failure patients before acute symptoms appear, allowing earlier treatment and fewer unplanned hospitalisations.

Wearable biosensors, digital health tools and AI-driven predictive algorithms can detect deterioration in chronic heart failure patients before acute symptoms appear, allowing earlier treatment and fewer unplanned hospitalisations. Al in medicine Prof. Yaron Ilan, Director of the Department of Medicine: Physician use of clinical AI rose from 38 per cent in 2023 to 81 per cent in 2026. Prof. Ilan introduced the “Constrained Disorder Principle”, an AI framework developed at Hadassah that uses a patient’s biological variability to guide dynamically adaptive therapy, and addressed the ethics and governance of AI. His conclusion: AI will not replace physicians, but physicians who responsibly integrate AI will replace those who do not.

Physician use of clinical AI rose from 38 per cent in 2023 to 81 per cent in 2026. Prof. Ilan introduced the “Constrained Disorder Principle”, an AI framework developed at Hadassah that uses a patient’s biological variability to guide dynamically adaptive therapy, and addressed the ethics and governance of AI. His conclusion: AI will not replace physicians, but physicians who responsibly integrate AI will replace those who do not. Neurology Dr Panayiota Petrou, Senior Neurology Specialist: A Limassol native who has worked at Hadassah since 2007, Dr. Petrou showed how combining serum biomarkers, MRI-derived parameters and cognitive assessments improves the prediction of disease activity and treatment response in multiple sclerosis. She also shared Hadassah’s clinical experience with stem-cell therapy in progressive forms of the disease.

The programme closed with an international faculty panel and audience discussion, followed by an invitation to attendees to visit the new Hadassah Medical Centre.

Hadassah Medical Centre Limassol