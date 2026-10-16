The Pafilia Padel Tournament & Team Celebration brought colleagues together for two days of sport, connection and celebration at Minthis.

A warm atmosphere of camaraderie filled Minthis Sports Ground on 6 and 7 October 2026, as Pafilia colleagues gathered for the Pafilia Padel Tournament & Team Celebration. Combining friendly competition with an evening of celebration, the event offered an opportunity to reconnect after the summer break and spend time together beyond the workplace.

Sixteen teams participated in the tournament, which began with first-round matches on 6 October, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and grand final on 7 October. Across both days, the enthusiasm extended well beyond the players. Colleagues gathered beside the courts to cheer on their teammates, share a laugh and celebrate each other’s efforts, creating an atmosphere where everyone felt part of the occasion.

The tournament reflected the sporting spirit Pafilia encourages: teamwork, respect, fair play and the enjoyment of taking part. Alongside the excitement of the matches, it was the encouragement between colleagues and the easy conversations between games that gave the gathering its warmth.

The awards ceremony also brought the Minthis community into the celebration. A Minthis homeowner presented the winning team with their trophies and special gifts, adding a personal touch to the occasion. Their participation reflected the connections that make Minthis a living community, where homeowners, guests and the Pafilia team can come together through shared interests and experiences.

Minthis Sports Ground provided a fitting setting for the event. With four tennis courts, two padel courts, a multifunctional sports court, a mini-football pitch and an outdoor fitness park, the resort offers varied opportunities to stay active and enjoy sport together. Set within the natural landscape, these facilities form part of a wider approach to wellbeing that brings movement, outdoor recreation and social connection into everyday life.

Following the final matches and trophy presentations, the celebration continued with Pafilia’s After Work Drinks. A pizza station, burger truck, cocktail bar and DJ created a lively, relaxed atmosphere, as colleagues exchanged stories from the tournament and enjoyed the evening together. The warmth felt on the courts carried through into the party, with time to catch up, get to know colleagues better and celebrate as one team.

“What made this occasion special was the warmth between our colleagues—the encouragement on the courts, the laughter and the pleasure of spending time together. Sport brings people closer through teamwork, respect and shared effort, values we encourage throughout Pafilia. Having a Minthis homeowner present the trophies made the celebration even more meaningful, bringing our team and the resort’s community together,” said Evangelia Eliadou, Executive Director of Pafilia.

From the opening matches to the evening’s celebrations, the event demonstrated how shared experiences strengthen relationships. At Minthis, sport provided the starting point for two days defined by friendly competition, a sense of belonging and the simple enjoyment of being together.