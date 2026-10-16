Rumours that Jennifer Lopez and Robbie Williams could perform in Larnaca in summer 2027 have generated a buzz, but there has been no official confirmation of either concert.

According to social media reports, the two international stars are expected to perform in Larnaca at the Land of Tomorrow, along the Larnaca-Dhekelia road, which hosted Ed Sheeran’s concert two years ago.

Local reports claim a production company had informed Larnaca municipality of plans to stage the concerts at the site.

However, on Friday, no-one seemed willing to confirm.

The City of Larnaka news site, which initially carried the story, has no confirmed plans although Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras could not confirm or deny the stars’ arrival when questioned by the site.

Representatives of Land of Tomorrow and events organisers also declared themselves unaware of any such plans.

Do we have a summer of love to look forward or are the rumours just that? Time will tell.