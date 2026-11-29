Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas said on Sunday that Cyprus owes its reunification to the fighters of the Eoka struggle, as he spoke at a memorial service for Charalambos Pettemerides, who was killed in 1958 aged 24.

“As long as a foreign flag flies in Kyrenia, Famagusta and Morphou, our debt to the heroes of 1955-1959 remains unpaid,” he said.

Pettemerides, known by pseudonym Xerxis, joined Eoka on April 1, 1955, and served as a courier and liaison for the Pitsilia guerrilla groups, aiding Grigoris Afxentiou escape encirclement by British forces at the battle of Spilia in December 1955.

In summer 1957 he was arrested for treason and tortured at Platres, but gave nothing away to the British regarding the organisation.

He was mortally wounded on October 6, 1958, during a retreat from an ambush on military vehicles at Moutti Sarandi, in which four fighters took part.

Mousiouttas said freedom “was not only dreamed of by the literate and the prominent”, but was carried by “the workers, the farmers, the shepherds, the artisans, the poor children of our villages”.