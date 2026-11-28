Averof Neophytou will be Disy’s candidate at the 2028 presidential election, with Cyprus’ largest political party on Saturday having formally endorsed its former leader’s campaign for the island’s highest political office at the end of a primary election in which he defeated incumbent MP George Pamboridis.

Neophytou’s margin of victory was significant. He took a little over 71 per cent of the 14,509 votes cast by Disy members across Cyprus on Saturday, with his opponent winning just shy of 29 per cent of the vote.

Averof Neophytou will be Disy’s candidate at the 2028 presidential election, with Cyprus’ largest political party on Saturday having formally endorsed its former leader’s campaign for the island’s highest political office at the end of a primary election in which he defeated incumbent MP George Pamboridis.

Neophytou’s margin of victory was significant. He took a little over 71 per cent of the 14,509 votes cast by Disy members across Cyprus on Saturday, with his opponent winning just shy of 29 per cent of the vote.

The election’s result was announced at Disy’s head office, colloquially known as “Pindarou” after the Nicosia street on which it is located, with party members having gathered on the street to hail their presidential candidate.

The 2028 election will be Neophytou’s second run for the presidency, after he was also the party’s candidate at the 2023 election. Then, he finished in third place in the election’s first round, behind Akel-backed candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis, and eventual winner Nikos Christodoulides.

Christodoulides was also once a Disy member, but defied the party’s choice to back Neophytou ahead of the 2023 election, standing as an independent candidate, and winning the support of Diko, Dipa, and Edek, before going on to win the election.

Only Clerides has lost a presidential election and then won another

Only one person in Cypriot political history has ever lost a presidential election and then later gone on to be elected president, with Disy founder Glafcos Clerides having finished in second place twice – in 1983 to Spyros Kyprianou and in 1988 to George Vassiliou – before taking victory in 1993 at the third attempt.

Neophytou’s 2023 defeat appeared to signal the end of his frontline political career, especially after he relinquished the party’s leadership following that election, having been in post for a decade after he replaced Nicos Anastasiades following Anastasiades’ election as president.

He then retired from a parliamentary career which spanned two stints in the legislature and 23 years of service in the spring, and the 2028 election seemed to be opening up for his successor as party leader Annita Demetriou.

Annita Demetriou voting in Larnaca

Demetriou led the party to a better than expected result in May’s parliamentary election and then strong-armed traditional political kingmakers Diko into backing her bid to be elected as House president for a second successive term by doing a deal with social media influencer Fidias Panayiotou’s Direct Democracy Cyprus party.

Neophytou entered race citing lack of Cyprus problem progress

However, Neophytou re-emerged in September, promising ahead of the United Nations general assembly week that if no progress was achieved on the Cyprus problem while Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman were in New York, he would run for president.

When no progress was made, he followed through on his promise. This triggered Demetriou to throw her hat into the ring, though she withdrew from the race just 10 days later, saying she had done so with the aim of preserving “the unity and cohesion” of Disy.

George Pamborides voting on Saturday

That left just Neophytou and Pamboridis, who had announced his intention to seek the presidency back in July, as the two names on the primary election ballot.

Throughout the campaign, Neophytou has differentiated himself from both Christodoulides and Pamboridis by offering a more conciliatory stance on the Cyprus problem, criticising the lack of progress made towards a solution in recent years.

In this, he warned that Christodoulides may be the “only president not to negotiate” with a Turkish Cypriot counterpart, and earlier warned that Cyprus risks “being trapped” if confidence-building measures between the island’s two sides are not implemented.

Christodoulides aside, he is also the only elected Greek Cypriot official to meet Erhurman since Erhurman was elected as Turkish Cypriot leader last year.

Away from the Cyprus problem, he has also departed from the political consensus which has governed Cypriot foreign policy in the last decade by taking a softer stance on Russia.

He also called for a lifting of energy sanctions on Russia

On this front, he called for energy sanctions levied by the European Union on the country to be lifted in light of rising energy prices across Cyprus and across Europe despite the war in Ukraine, as a result of which the sanctions were levied, still raging on.

“There are times when we must take bold decisions to protect our people. Today, we find ourselves at such a moment. Recent international developments have created a new reality. The United States has eased certain sanctions regarding the supply of Russian diesel. That necessitates that Europe, too, re-examine its own policy,” he said.

Over 15,000 Disy members voted in Saturday’s election. Polling stations opened at 9am in Cyprus and abroad, and closed at 6pm.

Only 15,015 of 48,899 eligible voters had cast their vote.

In 2023, 41 per cent had voted to elect the party’s president, and 34 per cent for the deputy president and vice presidents.

The highest turnout in Saturday’s elections was in Paphos with 36 per cent, followed by Famagusta with 34 per cent and Nicosia 31 per cent, Limassol 27 per cent, Larnaca 30 per cent and voters abroad 18 per cent.

Losing candidate Pamborides served as health minister between 2015 and 2018 under former president Nicos Anastasiades, while Neophytou served as communications minister between 1999 and 2003 under late president Glafcos Clerides.

Saturday’s vote brought to an end almost two months of campaigning inside Disy, with Pamborides also departing from the political consensus that has determined Cypriot government policy, particularly in the field of foreign affairs, both with Disy in government and in opposition, over the course of the last decade.

On Monday, Pamboridis accused the current government of “lust for Israel” over the release from prison of Israeli property developer Simon Aykut, saying that incumbent president Nikos Christodoulides “took him out [of prison] and handed him to [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu”.

“I do not know why there is such sensitivity to Netanyahu’s requests. Whenever Netanyahu makes a request, our government gives him what he wants,” he said, before adding that if he is elected president, he will not have a “submissive attitude which makes Cyprus dependent on other countries from which we have received nothing in return”.