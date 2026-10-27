Driven by love, ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets organise the charitable campaign for the second consecutive year.

On Tuesday, 27 October 2026, ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets presented the “Anna’s Journey to Her Dream” charitable campaign at a press conference held at 11:00 a.m. at the UNESCO Amphitheatre of the University of Nicosia.

Launched in 2025, the campaign is dedicated to the memory of Anna Sialarou and is organised for the second consecutive year in collaboration with a group of motorcyclists and volunteers from the charitable Association “One Dream, One Wish”. Its aim is to raise funds for the Association, which supports children with cancer and related illnesses.

“Anna’s Journey to Her Dream” began as an initiative by a group of motorcyclists and volunteers from the Association “One Dream, One Wish” who wished to honour Anna’s memory. Guided by the values of love and giving and with the support of Anna’s family, ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets embraced this moving initiative in 2025, expanding its reach through a nationwide campaign. The campaign aims to continually strengthen the spirit of solidarity and giving, thereby supporting the Association’s charitable work and enabling it to help even more children.

This year, the campaign will run from 27 October to 22 November. Throughout this period, donation tickets worth €2 and €5 will be available at the checkouts of all ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets across Cyprus. All proceeds will go towards supporting the Association “One Dream, One Wish”.

Furthermore, on 21 and 22 November 2026, a group of volunteer motorcyclists will embark on a two-day nationwide motorcycle ride, visiting all ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets. During the ride, the proceeds from the donation tickets sold at each ALPHAMEGA Hypermarket will be gathered and then handed over to the Association. The campaign will conclude on 22 November with an event at Ermou Square in Larnaca, where the motorcyclists will also complete their ride. Held in collaboration with and with the support of Larnaca Municipality, the event will be dedicated to the memory of Anna Sialarou and will be open to the public and volunteers.

Speaking at the press conference, Ms Natasa Constantinidou, Chief Communications and CSR Officer at ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets, said:

“‘Anna’s Journey to Her Dream’ is a reminder and a call to action for us all. It reminds us that a journey filled with love can bring hearts together, carry forward a dream that began with Anna, and embrace the dreams and wishes of even more children, giving them what matters most: a smile.

With deep respect for Anna’s memory and faith in the power of collective giving, at ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets we continue to support this moving initiative, with the aim of strengthening the work of the ‘One Dream, One Wish’ Association and keeping her vision alive. When we join forces, we can offer hope and help make the wishes of children in need come true.”

The press conference panel included Ms Natasa Constantinidou, Chief Communications and CSR Officer at ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets; Mr Giorgos Penintaex, President of the Association “One Dream, One Wish”; Mr Andreas Andreou, a member of the motorcycle group and a volunteer of the Association; and Ms Agni Sialarou, Anna Sialarou’s sister.