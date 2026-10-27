The brand marks its fifth anniversary with special offers from 26 to 30 October and more surprises throughout the month.

Five years of presence, countless coffees, thousands of smiles and even more positive vibes! From that first morning coffee to last minute coffee dates and little tasty treats, Bean Bar has become an integral part of our everyday life. As the brand celebrates five years of presence, there’s plenty to celebrate! Starting from the week of 26-30 October, the popular specialty coffee brand is getting into the birthday spirit and invites the public to join in the celebrations, with special surprises and exclusive offers that will continue throughout November.

After all, Bean Bar’s distinctive identity has been built around the little moments that make our days just a little bit brighter, such as the break we look forward to, impromptu catch-ups with friends and unique flavours that cheer us up. By combining high-quality specialty coffee, creative menu offerings and positive vibes, Bean Bar has managed to build a special connection with its customers. And since birthdays are better when shared, the brand invites everyone to join in the celebrations, with five days of surprises and a whole month of special offers!

5 days, 5 surprises! Let the celebration begin!

The anniversary week kicks off with five consecutive days of special offers, available across all Bean Bar stores and points of sale. From 26 to 30 October, each day will feature a unique special offer on a wide range of popular products.

The celebrations begin on Monday, 26 October with 25% off coffee capsules and beans, bringing the Bean Bar experience into customers’ homes. On Tuesday, 27 October, customers can enjoy 30% off protein shakes, combining great taste with an extra energy boost. On Wednesday, 28 October, the celebrations continue with 35% off fresh juices, offering a refreshing way to recharge and enjoy a burst of natural goodness.

On Thursday, 29 October, snacks take centre stage with 45% off on all options, from savoury bites and bars to energy balls. The anniversary week wraps up on Friday, 30 October, with a special treat for coffee lovers, who can enjoy 50% off any coffee!

Five days, five special offers and plenty of reasons to celebrate! And the fun doesn’t stop there. Bean Bar will keep the celebrations going throughout November, with more surprises promising more feel-good moments.

In a statement, Bean Bar Brand Manager, Antonia Koumettou said: “Five years of Bean Bar mean five years of fun everyday moments, smiles and of course, positive vibes! Looking back, we feel proud of how far we’ve come and are delighted to see our original vision become a reality, with Bean Bar establishing a strong presence in the Cypriot market and earning a special place in our customers’ hearts. The continued expansion of our network and the trust that our customers place in us as we take each new step forward mean a great deal to us. We would like to celebrate this milestone with everyone who has been part of our journey and thank them for their love and support. And the celebrations don’t end with these first five offers as we have plenty more surprises in store throughout the month!”

Bean Bar — 5 years together. And this is only the beginning!