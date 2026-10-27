Third consecutive win and fifth in the past decade add to an impressive record of over 100 awards since the Resort’s opening

Columbia Beach Resort has once again been named Cyprus’s Leading Resort 2026 at the prestigious World Travel Awards, securing the title for the third consecutive year and the fifth time in the past decade. This latest distinction adds to an impressive record of over 100 national and international awards received since the Resort opened in 2005, reaffirming its position among Cyprus’s most distinguished luxury hospitality destinations.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards are among the travel and tourism industry’s most established and prestigious awards programmes. For over three decades, they have recognised excellence across the global travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, honouring leading destinations, hotels, resorts, airlines and tourism organisations. Winners are selected through an annual voting process involving travel industry professionals and consumers worldwide, giving the awards international recognition and credibility.

For Columbia Beach Resort, the 2026 title builds on previous victories in 2017, 2021, 2024 and 2025, reflecting its enduring appeal and its consistent delivery of high hospitality standards. The achievement is particularly significant in Cyprus’s competitive luxury hospitality sector, where the Resort continues to distinguish itself through its individual character, personalised service and attention to detail.

Nestled along the picturesque shores of Pissouri Bay and surrounded by the dramatic cliffs of Cape Aspro, Columbia Beach Resort combines Cyprus’s natural beauty with Mediterranean elegance, refined luxury and genuine hospitality. The five-star, all-suite Resort features 169 suites, beautifully landscaped gardens, exceptional dining experiences, swimming pools and the award-winning Hébe Spa, offering guests a distinctive setting for relaxation and memorable stays.

The Resort’s success is driven by its people. Their dedication, professionalism and attention to detail shape every aspect of the guest experience, from the warm welcome upon arrival to the personalised care throughout each stay. This consistent approach to hospitality has helped Columbia Beach Resort build lasting relationships with guests and earn international recognition over the years.

Commenting on the achievement, Barbara Fernandez, General Manager, Columbia Beach Resort, said: “Being named Cyprus’s Leading Resort for the third consecutive year is a great honour and a proud moment for our entire team. This latest recognition, together with the over 100 awards we have received since opening, reflects the passion and dedication of our people, who make every guest’s experience special. We are grateful to our guests for their continued trust and to our colleagues for consistently delivering the exceptional hospitality that defines Columbia Beach Resort.” The latest distinction further strengthens Columbia Beach Resort’s international reputation and highlights Cyprus’s standing as a destination for luxury hospitality. With a strong record of international recognition and a distinctive approach to guest experience, the Resort continues to welcome travelers seeking to discover the island’s natural beauty, authentic character and warm hospitality.