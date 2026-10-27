A journey through refined textures, timeless elegance and the art of Italian craftsmanship at the Loro Piana boutique in Parklane’s Retail Village.

Limassol, Cyprus – Inspired by the ever-changing landscapes seen through a train window, Loro Piana presents its Fall/Winter 2026–2027 Collection, Nomadic Reverie, an expression of understated luxury, exceptional materials and effortless sophistication.

Evoking a journey shaped by fleeting impressions, shifting seasons and moments of quiet contemplation, the collection brings together fluid silhouettes, tactile fabrics and a palette inspired by nature. Ocher and terracotta evolve into soft beige, grey and deep brown, while rich green, anthracite and midnight blue add depth before the timeless contrast of black and white completes the story.

At the heart of the collection lies Loro Piana’s unparalleled textile expertise. The Maison’s signature cashmere, Baby Cashmere, The Gift of Kings®, Pecora Nera® and Merino are complemented by tweed, creating a wardrobe defined by exceptional softness, considered proportions and natural elegance. Iconic designs, including the Spagna, Roadster and Winter Voyager, are reinterpreted with a contemporary sensibility, while bags, shoes and accessories complete a vision of refined functionality.

This distinctive expression of Italian luxury can be discovered at the Loro Piana monobrand boutique at Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, located within the resort’s Retail Village, an elegant shopping destination that brings together some of the world’s most coveted luxury brands.

Whether discovering the latest seasonal creations or exploring the Maison’s enduring icons, visitors are invited to experience Loro Piana’s distinctive world of exceptional craftsmanship, timeless design and understated sophistication.

Set along the Mediterranean coastline, Parklane’s Retail Village offers a unique setting in which luxury, style and the Limassol lifestyle come together. A visit to the Loro Piana boutique offers the opportunity to explore the new Fall/Winter collection in an atmosphere that reflects the Maison’s own appreciation for quality, beauty and effortless refinement. Discover Loro Piana’s Fall/Winter 2026–2027 Collection at the Loro Piana boutique, Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, and experience the art of Italian luxury at the heart of the Mediterranean.