They Do Not Fade, They Are Not Forgotten” in Nicosia on 5 November

The event will take place at the “Archangelos” Ceremonial Hall of the Holy Monastery of Kykkos, at 7:30p.m.

The official presentation of Volume I of the monumental two-volume historical publication “Voices and Memories of Asia Minor and Cyprus. They Do Not Fade, They Are Not Forgotten” will take place on Thursday, 5 November 2026, at 7:30 p.m., at the Ceremonial Hall of the Cultural Foundation of the Holy Monastery of Kykkos, “Archangelos”, in Nicosia.

Published by Tetraktys Films, the work has been researched, written and edited by journalist, researcher and author Dr Chrysanthos Chrysanthou, with filmmaker and producer Stavros Papageorgiou serving as the project’s coordinator.

The event is held under the auspices of the “Anastasis and Efrosyni Tosounoglou” Educational and Charitable Foundation. The publication was made possible through the generous sponsorship of Anna Tosounoglou-Christofi, President and Founder of the Foundation, and is dedicated to the memory of her parents, as well as to all refugees, both from Asia Minor and Cyprus.

The presentation on 5 November will include addresses by representatives of the State and the Church, as well as collaborators who contributed to the completion of the publication. A short musical programme featuring songs from Asia Minor will follow, performed by Christina Polykarpou and Symeon Merkouris.

Dr Chrysanthos Chrysanthou will then present the contents of the book and the most significant findings of his historical research. The event will conclude with a reception, while copies of the publication will be available for purchase in the foyer of the hall.

A Historical Journey from Asia Minor to Cyprus

As the author of the publication, Dr Chrysanthou conducted extensive research in Cyprus, Greece and Asia Minor, uncovering valuable and revealing archival material from official archives and private collections. He subsequently evaluated, analysed and made full use of this material, transforming it into a monumental 768-page volume.

A particularly productive milestone in this endeavour was the research trip undertaken by the author in July 2025, together with the TETRAKTYS film crew, to Alanya, Antalya and other areas where the Greek population of Asia Minor once flourished.

The result is a work meticulously prepared down to the finest detail, thoroughly documented with authentic testimonies, photographs and an exceptionally rich collection of archival material. Much of this material had remained unknown until now and is being brought to light for the first time.

As stated in an announcement issued by TETRAKTYS, Dr Chrysanthos Chrysanthou, a distinguished journalist, profound researcher and prolific author, has poured the full extent of his literary talent into this outstanding publication.

He has masterfully combined historical documentation with the social and political events of the period. This is truly a treasure trove of memory and history, a work well worth reading, both by you and your children.

Further Book Presentations in Limassol and Athens

Following Nicosia, the publication will be presented in Limassol as part of the 5th International Book Fair, which will take place from 20 to 22 November 2026 at the Lanitis Carob Mills venue.

On Sunday, 22 November, at 5:00 p.m., at the same venue, the author and the publisher will discuss the book with the audience and answer questions, in a session moderated by architect and author Tasos Andreou.

The series of presentations for the current year will conclude on 26 November in Athens, at the House of Cyprus, where the documentary “Memory of a Beloved Homeland”, directed by Stavros Papageorgiou, will also be screened.

How to Obtain the Publication

The publication will be available for purchase from 5 November 2026 through the following channels:

At the book presentation venues in Nicosia, Limassol and Athens.

At selected bookshops in all cities within the free areas of Cyprus.

The publisher also offers home delivery of the publication to all cities within the free areas of Cyprus, by prior arrangement.

For further information and reservations, please contact Stavros Papageorgiou by telephone at +357 99694407, by email at [email protected], or through the website www.tetraktys.world.