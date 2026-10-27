Petrolina Racing Team delivered an outstanding performance at the Cyprus Rally 2026, securing a place on the podium and achieving strong overall results with all four of its crews. The team’s performance once again highlighted Petrolina’s longstanding commitment to motorsport and its strong association with the Cyprus Rally.

Simos Galatariotis and Antonis Ioannou remained in contention for victory until the final special stage, ultimately securing an impressive second place overall. Finishing just 4.63 seconds behind the winners, the duo earned Petrolina Racing Team a well-deserved place on the podium after a closely fought contest.

Adding to the team’s strong performance, Panagiotis Yiangou and Aristos Nicolaou claimed fourth place overall, while Yiangos Yiangou and Panos Englezos finished eighth. Kostas Laos and Michalis Stylianou completed the team’s strong showing, finishing eleventh overall.

Petrolina congratulates all crews who participated in the rally, particularly the Petrolina Racing Team crews, for their determination, competitive spirit and excellent performances. The company wishes them every success in their upcoming motorsport challenges.