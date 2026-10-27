MPs and patients’ associations on Tuesday decried the fact that parents with children suffering from serious ailments have largely been left to their own devices, with some even losing their jobs because of long absences to care for their children.

Representatives of groups as well as lawmakers demanded that the government step up its game, as state support for these families is nowhere near enough.

Extending the duration of parental leave for as long as necessary, increasing allowances, and making advance payments to parents spending time in hospitals abroad with their children, were among the proposals heard.

MPs were particularly frustrated, recalling that the discussion in parliament began a year ago, with the situation for parents remaining unchanged since.

Akel MP Marina Nicolaou said they’ve asked for a special paid leave for parents who have to care for their sick children, as well as safeguards so that a parent cannot be sacked while away from work.

In addition, the state should recognise as insurable, for pension purposes, the time spent by parents at home or at the hospital.

“The state must rise to the occasion,” said Nicolaou.

Diko’s Andreas Apostolou described families with children receiving hospital treatment as “the most vulnerable”.

In turn, he called on the health ministry to provide in advance the allowance for non-medical expenses – such as for accommodation – incurred by parents while overseas.

As it stands, these expenses are reimbursed later, and the reimbursements take time.

A health ministry official said they are considering upfront payments covering part of these non-medical expenses. However, he noted, this might result in overpayments.

The comment drew an angry reaction from Disy MP Demetris Demetriou, who recalled that benefits overpayments had also been made during the Covid pandemic, when individuals and businesses were called on to return money.

“Let’s not act on the logic that 99 per cent of people are trying to rob the state,” he remarked.

Andri Pavlou, an official with the labour ministry, said that extending parental leave is part of a bill now being drafted.

She also noted that the pension reform currently being deliberated on, covers informal carers – often family members – so that the time spent away from work is not deducted from pension benefits.

Emily Groutidou, representing the federation of patients’ associations (Osak) expressed disappointment, noting that authorities’ approach to the issue had not changed.

While staying abroad to be by their children’s side, she noted, parents incur many “hidden costs”.

But the formula still being used to calculate expenses reimbursements is akin to that used for allowances given to civil servants for trips overseas.

“The basis of the thinking is wrong,” she said.

Giorgos Penintaex, of the ‘One dream, one wish’ association supporting parents with children suffering from cancer and leukemia, complained that it takes the state too long to process applications for allowances.

In some instances, he said, allowances are paid one or even two years after the claim is filed.

Parents in need of immediate support are often forced to turn to fundraisers, get bank loans, or seek help from associations.

“We’ve come to substitute the state,” Penintaex said.