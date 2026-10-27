Andreas Melanarkitis and Christina Aristidou win Gold at the Worldchefs Global Pastry Chefs Challenge 2026, securing their place at the Global Finals in Shanghai.

Limassol, Cyprus – A remarkable international achievement for Cypriot gastronomy and a moment of immense pride for Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol. Andreas Melanarkitis and Christina Aristidou, members of the resort’s Pastry Team, have won Gold at the Worldchefs Global Pastry Chefs Challenge 2026 South Europe Semi-Finals in Belgrade, securing their place at the Global Finals in Shanghai in March 2027.

This outstanding accomplishment recognises the talent, creativity, technical expertise and dedication of two professionals who have proudly represented Parklane and Cyprus on the international culinary stage.

For Parklane, this achievement carries particular significance, reflecting the value of professional development, continuous learning and nurturing talent through teamwork and everyday dedication. Andreas Melanarkitis, who has been part of the resort for two years and has progressed to the position of Chef de Partie, continues to refine his skills in the demanding and creative world of pastry. Alongside him, Christina Aristidou demonstrates a passion for her craft and a commitment to excellence, with a promising future ahead in the field of pastry.

The guidance and support of Parklane’s Executive Pastry Chef, Nearchos Aristidou, have also played an important role in the team’s journey. Through his mentorship, he encourages creativity, technical excellence and continuous development, reinforcing the importance of teamwork and the relationship between experienced leaders and the next generation of culinary talent.

Andreas Melanarkitis and Christina Aristidou are also members of the Cyprus Chefs Association, contributing through their dedication and achievements to the recognition of Cypriot culinary talent.

Parklane extends its warmest congratulations to Andreas and Christina on this outstanding success, as well as to Nearchos Aristidou for his guidance and unwavering support. As preparations begin for the Global Finals in Shanghai, the entire Parklane family wishes them every success as they take this exciting next step in their professional journey.

Because true achievement is about more than the result. It is about talent, character, perseverance and the people who grow together along the way.