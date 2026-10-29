CY SOMMS Besserat de Bellefon, Punin Wines to hold sommelier champagne contest in Limassol

2026 marks a truly exciting year for CY SOMMS, the non-profit Cyprus governing body of Sommellerie. In the month of November, we have the first CY SOMMS Besserat de Bellefon and Punin Wines Sommelier Champagne Contest.

The spotlight turns to Besserat de Bellefon (“BB”), and to the contest that will take place in Limassol at Alasia Hotel on November 4, 2026. Top sommeliers, members of CY SOMMS will compete for the prestigious title. The contest is in two parts – a written test on champagne as well as BB and blind tasting.

At 3pm that day, the Alasia Hotel will welcome you, the public, sommeliers and members of the press to the final where three contesters will compete on stage for the title of CY SOMMS Besserat de Bellefon and Punin Wines Best Sommelier Champagne Contest.

Besserat de Bellefon—or “BB”—has a distinguished history of being poured in Paris’s toniest establishments, such as the Louvre and the Élysée, as well as swinging cabarets like the Moulin Rouge. It is a family-owned champagne house founded in 1843. The wines are distributed in more than 70 countries. The House now sees its champagnes as ideal for everyday pleasures, and a great partner for food – and who better to offer this experience than sommeliers?

Punin Wine is a Cyprus‑based boutique and distributor offering over 7,000 wines, champagnes, spirits, cigars and gourmet products, with two Limassol boutiques and a full online store.

We are really excited to host this event with our friends from Besserat de Bellefon and Punin Wines as they have become an integral part of the CY SOMMS family over the year. Their support to the Sommellerie is commendable. After the contest there will be a gala dinner with champagne for €95 per person created by the celebrated Alasia Chef Pavlos Kiriakis

CY SOMMS Communications Team

For more information on the final and gala dinner, please contact: Eleni Efstathiou, [email protected]