IKEA brings Himalayas' rugged beauty into the home with new ALPTALL children’s range

IKEA introduces the new ALPTALL children’s collection, inspired by the wonders of the natural world and the unique environment of the Himalayas, inviting children and adults alike on a journey of discovery through play.

For the third consecutive year, IKEA is joining forces with wildlife conservation organisation Nordens Ark. This time, the partnership has resulted in a collection dedicated to a remarkable natural environment: the Himalayas. The collection gives children the opportunity to discover animals such as the red panda, the snow leopard and Pallas’ cat, helping them develop a closer connection with nature.

The ALPTALL collection includes soft toys, textiles and decorative accessories, all designed with a focus on safety, quality and affordability. Highlights include reversible duvet cover sets featuring designs inspired by Himalayan wildlife and landscapes, a flower-shaped cushion and decorative stickers featuring animals and plants, adding a playful touch to children’s bedrooms.

The collection also encourages creativity through an activity book and a colouring roll featuring illustrations of the Himalayas, while a storage bag provides a practical solution for keeping toys organised. The soft toys are made from 100-per cent recycled polyester. Durable and soft to the touch, they also meet stringent safety standards, making them ideal companions for children’s daily play.

At the same time, the ALPTALL collection highlights the importance of wildlife conservation and biodiversity. Through its partnership with Nordens Ark, IKEA aims to promote knowledge and environmental awareness among young and old alike, demonstrating how play can also be a gateway to learning.

The ALPTALL collection is available at all IKEA stores and online at IKEA.com.cy.

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