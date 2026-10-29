The Musikorama Cultural Organisation, as part of the Larnaca European Cultural Winter, presents the Tiempos Viejos Quintet and Rumba Attack.

On December 2, 2026, 8.30 pm, at the “G. Lycourgos” Larnaca Municipal Theatre, the passion of tango will meet the fire of flamenco in a unique evening of music and dance, bringing together two great traditions through rhythm, movement and emotion.

The Tiempos Viejos Quintet will take us on a journey to the atmosphere of Buenos Aires, through the timeless melodies of Carlos Gardel, Francisco Canaro, Astor Piazzolla and other great tango composers. While Rumba Attack will bring the passion of flamenco, the vibrancy of rumba and the colours of the Mediterranean to the stage, through an explosive combination of rhythm, virtuosity and authentic musical expression.

Creative talent

On vocals: Mariza Anastasiadi

Mariza Anastasiadi Dancers: Shalom Volchok and Giota Belegratis

Shalom Volchok and Giota Belegratis Artistic director: Antonis Koizas

A concert brimming with passion, dance and powerful emotions, where two different worlds come together and music becomes a common language that knows no borders.

Event information