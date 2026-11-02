A 36-year-old groom has been arrested in connection with a dangerous driving stunt at a Limassol roundabout during his wedding celebrations, becoming the second person detained over a video of the incident circulated online.

The man is believed to have been the groom at the wedding procession shown in the footage, which depicts vehicles blocking a roundabout and performing drifts while fireworks are set off and a person stands in the road.

A 28-year-old man, believed to be the driver of one of the vehicles, was arrested earlier on Monday.

The video, which was accompanied by the caption “just married”, shows several vehicles occupying the roundabout and carrying out dangerous manoeuvres whilst obstructing traffic.

The arrests form part of a police investigation into the incident, with officers continuing efforts to identify everyone involved.

The Justice ministry had condemned the stunt, saying it had instructed police to investigate “immediately and thoroughly”, identify those responsible and apply the law “with all rigour”.

“Public roads are not racetracks, nor can they be arbitrarily occupied or blocked for any reason,” the ministry said.

It warned that behaviour endangering lives and showing contempt for the law would not be tolerated.

“No one is above the law,” it said, adding that such conduct would be dealt with decisively and that the law would be applied without exceptions.