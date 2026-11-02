At least 12 cats died in Chlorakas in the Paphos district as a result of a mass poisonings since October 20, the Ecologists Movement said on Monday.

In a statement on social media, it condemned the poisoning of the animals, saying up to 40 might have died, as many cats in the area remained unaccounted for.

“So far, 12 dead cats have been identified, while dozens are still unknown,” the party said.

It said the first incident occurred on October 20, when a resident found a half-dead kitten in her garden.

The animal was taken to a vet for treatment but died the following day, having tested positive for a toxic substance, possibly a pesticide.

Following the death, the resident reportedly contacted the emergency number 112 and requested to speak with the animal police, who told her they could not intervene due to a lack of evidence.

“It is inconceivable that in a case of possible animal poisoning, the absence of evidence is used as a reason for the failure to intervene by the competent authorities. On the contrary, the lack of evidence should constitute a reason for immediate mobilisation of the police and veterinary services to ensure the necessary evidence,” the Ecologists said.

Dead animals may provide critical evidence

“In such cases, it is imperative to immediately transfer the competent officials to the scene, investigate the area, identify and collect potential poisoned carcasses, collect dead animals while following the necessary procedures for evidence preservation, as well as necropsy and toxicological examinations, where necessary,” the party said.

The Ecologists said the dead animals may be critical evidence, highlighting that their timely collection and scientific examination could help resolve the case.

“The delay or failure to take such actions may lead to the loss of valuable evidence,” the party said.

The resident reportedly turned to the authorities in a letter requesting the immediate investigation of the matter, however, did not receive a response and has since filed an official complaint with the police.

According to the Ecologists, the incident prompted residents in the area to open their homes to provide shelter for strays to protect them from potential poisoning.

The party appealed to the authorities to launch a comprehensive investigation into the case, accusing them of serious negligence and said it would request an investigation into possible administrative omissions and the mismanagement of the situation.

“It is not possible for citizens and volunteers to take on the responsibility of saving and protecting animals alone, and the services that have a statutory obligation to intervene do not respond promptly and effectively,” the party said.