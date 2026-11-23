Demetra Holdings Plc on Monday announced that it bought back 2,025 of its own shares at €1.295 each on November 20, through brokerage firm the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corp Ltd (CISCO).

The buyback was carried out in accordance with Cyprus Stock Exchange regulations and circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

It also followed the authorisation granted by shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting on June 30, 2026, and complied with Article 57A of Chapter 113 of the Companies Law.

The repurchase took place across three separate trades on November 20, all priced at €1.295 per share.

Demetra Holdings initially acquired a small tranche of 25 shares, before executing two further purchases of 1,000 shares each during the same trading session.

Together, the three transactions brought the total buyback to 2,025 own shares at €1.295 each.