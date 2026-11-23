The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Monday released a statement reviewing the recently-held Cyprus Fintech Summit 2026 and Business & Investment Forum, which brought international investors, policymakers, regulators and business representatives to Nicosia earlier this month.

The seventh edition of the event, took place at Royal Hall Nicosia on November 12-13, marking the first time it was held in the capital.

The programme focused on how AI and digital innovation are transforming financial services, alongside opportunities to strengthen Cyprus’ business links with Europe, India, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and emerging African markets.

Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister Michael Damianos opened the summit, highlighting Cyprus’ potential as a European gateway for fintech, innovation and international investment.

He also referred to the Strategy for Businesses and Talent 2027-2030, which aims to simplify procedures, improve cooperation between businesses, universities and research institutions, attract skilled workers and create specialised jobs.

Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides outlined Cyprus Vision 2035 and the National AI Strategy, including a target of 12 per cent higher productivity and the development of 3,000 AI specialists.

He stressed the importance of human oversight, explainable systems and responsible data governance.

India’s High Commissioner Manish Manish and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Nikolay Zhumakanov also addressed delegates, while Stalo Demosthenous, director of the Department of Services, Trade and Digitalisation at Keve, delivered an address on behalf of chamber president Stavros Stavrou, calling for stronger public-private cooperation to turn innovation into investment and business growth.

Nicosia Mayor Charalambos Prountzos presented plans to establish the capital as a leading fintech hub, linking the regeneration of its historic centre with CYENS, Smart Nicosia and the proposed redevelopment of the former SOPAZ industrial site.

Other presentations covered Cyprus as an EU-regulated base for fintech and AI companies, the CySEC Regulatory Sandbox and the Central Bank of Cyprus Innovation Hub.

Preliminary findings from a European University Cyprus and Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance study identified 165 fintech companies operating in Cyprus, prompting a call for a dedicated national fintech strategy.

Sessions also examined quantum cybersecurity, AI-enabled fraud, regulation, the space economy and customer-focused innovation.

On November 13, a closed executive roundtable at Nicosia Town Hall brought together public officials, diplomats and business representatives to discuss investment priorities, direct business-to-business engagement, partnerships and connectivity.

The afternoon forum explored opportunities with India in technology, engineering, healthcare, satellite imagery and deep tech.

Discussions on Kazakhstan focused on logistics, maritime services, energy and the digital economy, while sessions on the UAE and Saudi Arabia examined investment, AI infrastructure and financial services.

The emerging Africa discussion covered opportunities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Africa, particularly in energy, agri-processing, infrastructure and fintech.

Further sessions addressed the impact of investment on fintech, company valuations and financing cross-border projects.

A highlight of the first day was Ellinas Finance becoming the first Cypriot company to trade its shares on India’s NSE International Exchange, at GIFT City.

Chief executive Nearchos Petrides described the move as a practical example of Cyprus-India cooperation and outlined plans for a mobile lending application in 2027.