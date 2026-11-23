The European Union’s next long-term budget must “preserve” funding both for Europe’s agriculture sector, and for “cohesion” projects, those to reduce regional inequality across the continent, President Nikos Christodoulides stressed on Monday.

“Our objectives are clear … and they are to preserve the traditional EU policies which have a positive impact on the everyday lives of citizens,” he said during a meeting with European court of auditors member Lefteris Christoforou.

He added that his government also wishes to “emphasise those areas which will strengthen the competitiveness of the EU and bring us closer to achieving the goal of strategic autonomy”.

On this front, he said that it is expected that Cyprus will receive more than €3.5 billion and contribute €1 billion to the next multiannual financial framework, though negotiations on the matter are still very much ongoing, and said that in light of this, he remains open to “projects and policies” to be put forward by local authorities.

Which of those projects will be selected to be implemented will be decided by cabinet in September next year, but Christodoulides added “we will not limit ourselves to projects”.

“Particular emphasis will be placed on policies which improve people’s everyday lives, on policies concerning housing, the elderly, our young people, student dormitories. We have already begun the preparatory work internally so that we are ready to make these decisions, I repeat, in September,” he said.

EU leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday

The heads of government of the European Union’s 27 member states will meet in Brussels on Thursday for an extraordinary European Council summit called by European Council President Antonio Costa with the aim of reaching an agreement on the budget by the end of the year.

Costa had on Saturday unveiled his own budget proposal, known as a “negotiating box”, reducing the size of the budget to €1.58 trillion in 2025 prices – almost €200 billion smaller than the initial proposal put forward by the European Commission last year, and €150 billion smaller than the proposal put forward by the Cypriot government in June.

He described his proposal as “a realistic budget that addresses our new priorities while preserving our established policies”, and “a budget that keeps national contributions within reasonable limits”.

However, the proposal has already faced pushback, with France describing it as “highly disappointing” and saying that it “falls short” of what it perceives to be adequate funding for the agricultural sector.

Costa’s proposal foresees no change from the commission, Cypriot, or subsequent Irish proposal from October regarding common agricultural policy-based income support for farmers, which stands at €261bn over the course of the seven years, but did reduce the agricultural reserve fund to €3.9bn from the commission’s €5.6bn.

Costa cuts extra €6bn from national and regional partnership plans

On cohesion, Christodoulides’ other priority, Costa reduced the overall budget to €898bn, of which €741bn is made up of national and regional partnership plans – funds allocated directly to member states to spend on matters such as agriculture and infrastructure.

The commission had initially allocated a little over €771bn in 2025 prices to the plans, which the Cypriot government then reduced by a billion, before the Irish government suggested an allocation of just shy of €747bn over the course of the seven years, prior to Costa’s extra €6bn cut on Saturday.

Costa’s proposal came days after Cyprus had been one of 17 EU member states which signed a letter demanding that no further cuts be made to the bloc’s national and regional partnership plans, warning that “any such cut would undermine core EU policies enshrined in the treaties”, though this letter appears to have been signed in vain.

‘No Christmas’ for EU leaders if budget agreement is not reached

The letter came after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had also warned against potential further cuts to the multiannual financial framework, describing this week’s European Council summit, and another planned summit next month, at which EU leaders will attempt to reach a budget agreement, as “critical”.

Likewise, Christodoulides last week told the Cyprus Mail that Costa has made it clear that come what may, a budget must be agreed upon by the end of that summit at the absolute latest.

“He told us that when we meet in December, there is no leaving and there will be no Christmas until and unless we have the budget decided and ready. There is no question of negotiations going on into next year. It will not be accepted. The hard deadline for the budget to be devised is the end of this year,” he said.