The Ukrainian cultural center Obiimy in Larnaca continues to promote Ukrainian cultural diplomacy. Established in 2022 as a volunteer hub, it has become an important gathering place for the Ukrainian community in Cyprus, helping Ukrainians preserve their national identity, maintain ties with their homeland, and share their culture with local residents.

In autumn 2026, Obiimy’s cultural program featured a diverse range of artistic events. On October 4, the center opened an exhibition of traditional folk art from the collection of Bohdan Shutka. On October 7, it hosted a meeting with German stylist and designer Frank Peter Wilde, known for his support of Ukraine.

The latest addition to the program was Khvosty (Tails), an exhibition of Ukrainian art brut that opened at the center on November 13.

The exhibition invites visitors to reflect on what happens when two artists create a single painting, how an original idea evolves when another person continues it, and the role that trust and freedom of artistic expression play in this process.

At the heart of Khvosty is a practice of collaborative creation that emerged from a spontaneous artistic experiment at atelienormalno, an inclusive art studio in Kyiv where artists with and without Down syndrome work together as equal creative partners. It was there that one of the exhibition’s artists, Iryna Holoborodko, began adding graphic details to paintings by Valeriia Tarasenko.

Through a collaboration between Spilne Art and the Obiimy Center, this artistic practice was further developed in Larnaca. The project brought together artists Iryna Holoborodko, Valeriia Tarasenko, and Kateryna Libkind, as well as architect Viktoriia Karieva, founder of the Between the Walls studio. Their collaborative work resulted in the Khvosty exhibition.

One of the exhibition’s central motifs is the image of a mermaid, incorporated into an iconostasis. The concept was inspired by the Church of Saint Lazarus in Larnaca, connecting Ukrainian artistic practice with the cultural heritage of Cyprus.

The title Khvosty (Tails) carries several meanings. It is the term Iryna uses to describe people who help bring her creative ideas to life. At the same time, it reflects the collaboration between Iryna and Valeriia, who serve as each other’s co-authors, curators, and assistants, offering mutual support and contributing to the development of each other’s artistic practices.

The exhibition opening was hosted by Anna Sushko and Nataliia Tkachenko, founder of Spilne Art. They introduced the history of the project, discussed the collaboration with the atelienormalno studio, and explained how the artistic residency in Cyprus was organized.

Anna Sushko, founder of the Obiimy Center, explains why it is important to remain engaged in Ukrainian cultural life, even while living abroad:

“If you stop participating in cultural life, attending events, and taking part in shared initiatives, it becomes very easy to get caught up in everyday routines and lose that sense of belonging. And then comes the attitude of ‘What difference does it make?’ I want things to be different. I am Ukrainian, and I am proud of it. I am not ashamed, I do not hide, and I do not remain silent. We uphold our standards through culture, quality, and dignity. And it is important for people to feel that we are here and that we deserve respect.”

The exhibition will run until November 27, 2026, at the Obiimy Ukrainian Cultural Center in Larnaca, Cyprus.