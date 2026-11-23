Limassol Castle and the Cyprus Medieval Museum will remain open to the public while maintenance and conservation work is carried out in the basement, the Department of Antiquities said on Monday.

The work will begin on Tuesday and is expected to last about ten days.

Access to the basement will be restricted during this period.

Visitors are asked to follow staff instructions and observe the signs at the site.

The department apologised in advance for any inconvenience caused by the work.