Capital Intelligence acquisition strengthens KBRA’s regional reach

US-based credit rating agency KBRA has agreed to acquire Limassol-headquartered Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings), in a deal that will expand its presence across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and bring a Cyprus-founded ratings business into its international operations.

The definitive agreement, announced on Monday, will combine KBRA’s global resources with CI Ratings’ more than four decades of experience and established regional relationships.

Founded in 1982, CI Ratings is headquartered in Limassol and provides independent credit ratings and research, with a longstanding focus on financial institutions and corporates.

The company has more than 40 years of experience and currently rates more than 185 issuers, covering financial institutions, corporate borrowers, bonds and sukuk across the MENA region and other international markets.

Its established local relationships and regional expertise are expected to complement KBRA’s international platform, particularly in a region with significant and growing debt capital markets.

“CI Ratings brings more than four decades of experience, longstanding relationships and deep regional knowledge,” said Jim Nadler, president and chief executive of KBRA.

“Adding that expertise to KBRA’s global platform will strengthen our analysis and enhance the scope of the ratings and research we provide to market participants around the world,” he added.

KBRA is one of the major international credit rating agencies and is registered in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and Japan.

It is also recognised as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan and a Designated Rating Organisation for structured finance ratings in Canada.

As a full-service credit rating agency, KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

The agency has more than 750 professionals and analytical capabilities covering structured finance, private credit, fund finance, corporates, financial institutions, sovereigns and insurance, among other sectors.

KBRA currently rates approximately $2.34 trillion in issuance, encompassing more than 65,000 ratings across over 5,400 entities.

CI Ratings is regulated and supervised by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and is recognised as an External Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI) by the European Banking Authority and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA).

It also holds ECAI recognition in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt, Oman and Iraq, giving the business regulatory recognition across several important regional markets.

“We are excited to join KBRA,” said Zafer Diab, managing director and chairman of CI Ratings.

“The experience and regional knowledge our team has built over many years will add to KBRA’s broad analytical capabilities and create new opportunities for our clients and employees,” he added.

The acquisition will further expand KBRA’s international presence, which currently comprises eight offices across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Following completion, CI Ratings will operate as a KBRA company, although it will continue monitoring its existing ratings using its established methodologies and processes during an integration period.

The transaction remains subject to applicable regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.