Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel has said that the Turkish Cypriot side and Turkey will continue exploration and energy activities in the Eastern Mediterranean based on what he described as their “legitimate rights”, without seeking anyone’s permission.

In a written statement, Ustel responded to diplomatic moves by the Republic of Cyprus, including letters sent to the United Nations and the European Union concerning Turkish and Turkish Cypriot activities in the region.

Referring specifically to a complaint submitted to the UN over the activities of the vessel Mediterranean Research 1, and Nicosia’s position that such operations cannot take place without the Republic’s authorisation, Ustel claimed that the Greek Cypriot side’s stance was detached from reality and undermined efforts to maintain peace on the island.

He also criticised Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos’ objections to plans for a natural gas pipeline connecting Turkey with the occupied north.

Kombos had previously described the proposed pipeline as a “clear violation of international law and the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus” and was due to raise the issue with his EU counterparts in October. In a letter dated September 16 and published by Kathimerini on November 1, Kombos urged senior European Commission officials to intervene and demand that Turkey halt all activities related to the proposed pipeline. He warned that the project violated the Republic of Cyprus’ sovereignty and sovereign rights and would further consolidate Turkey’s control over the occupied areas.

Ustel argued that the Republic of Cyprus, which enters into agreements with foreign countries, had no right to interfere in the decisions and projects of the Turkish Cypriot administration.

He insisted that the natural gas pipeline project would proceed at full speed and be completed for the benefit of Turkish Cypriots.

Turkey has also issued a Navtex for seabed surveys linked to the proposed pipeline, with the activities scheduled to continue until December 31. The move has added to tensions over energy exploration and infrastructure in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Comparing the proposed gas pipeline to the existing water transfer project from Turkey to the north, which he described as the “Project of the Century”, Ustel said the new pipeline would symbolise the ties between the Turkish Cypriot community and Turkey.

Ustel also reiterated his support for the coexistence of two separate peoples and two separate states in Cyprus, arguing that recognition of this position was a prerequisite for lasting peace and stability.