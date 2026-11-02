XM Group continues long-standing support of sport and sporting values

XM Group has a long-standing commitment to supporting every human endeavour that seeks to break new ground, both in sport and in society at large. In the sporting arena, XM Group promotes the spirit of sportsmanship and fair play by providing financial support to leading athletes who serve as role models for the younger generation through their endurance, determination and competitive spirit.

With XM Group’s financial support, athletes can train and prepare effectively, enabling them to compete in major international events and pursue outstanding achievements. The positive results we see today demonstrate the scale of our athletes’ efforts, dedication and progress, while also highlighting the vital role of sponsors in sport, which remains just as important today as it was in ancient Greece.

Among the athletes sponsored by XM Group is legendary Greek Paralympic swimmer Charalambos Taiganidis, who has won a total of four gold, four silver and two bronze medals at the Paralympic Games in Athens, Beijing and London, alongside numerous other international distinctions. Despite facing serious visual impairments, he continues to achieve remarkable milestones in his sporting career. Recently, XM Group supported Charalambos in his attempt to break the world record for continuous, unaided open-water swimming without a wetsuit. His goal was to swim 151 kilometres through the waters of Cyprus, from Paphos to Larnaca, in support of the Pancyprian Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (PASYKAF).

Charalambos battled fiercely against adverse weather conditions, seeking to demonstrate that determination and perseverance can overcome any obstacle when the cause is truly worthwhile. Unfortunately, the attempt had to be called off for the athlete’s safety. Nevertheless, Constantina Stylianou, Events and Corporate Social Responsibility Director at XM Group, said that it was an honour to support an athlete who serves as an inspiration through his strength, discipline, perseverance and integrity – values that XM Group consistently upholds.

Judo athlete Giannis Antoniou has reached 15th place in the International Judo Federation’s world rankings in the over-100kg category, securing direct qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games. The outstanding achievements Giannis has secured in 2026 are a testament to his hard work, as well as that of his coaches, the Cyprus Judo Federation and his sponsor, XM Group. Following his first gold medal at the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the athlete went on to win a second gold medal at the International Judo Federation Grand Prix in Lima, Peru.

With the support of XM Group, swimmer Kalia Antoniou secured her first-ever gold medals at this year’s Mediterranean Games in Taranto, Italy, winning the 50m and 100m freestyle events. She also finished fourth in the 50m butterfly, setting a new national record for Cyprus. At the European Swimming Championships in Paris, she qualified for the semi-finals of the 50m freestyle and also set a new national record. Kalia’s rapid progress and achievements demonstrate the importance of consistent financial support from sponsors in helping athletes improve their performance and compete in major international events.

Cypriot judoka Aristos Michael, who is also supported by XM Group, proudly represented Cyprus at the 2025 Games of the Small States of Europe in Andorra, before winning gold in the under-100kg category at the Cyprus Men’s Judo Championship in Nicosia. In 2026, the Cypriot judoka finished fifth at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and seventh at the European Open in Bulgaria. Aristos’ next goal is to secure qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The swimming pool is the training ground of Nikola Antoniou, a student at the University of California, Berkeley, in the United States, where he is a member of the university’s swimming team. With the support of XM Group, Nikola aims to set new Cypriot records in the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle events and compete at the European Under-23 Swimming Championships and the Games of the Small States of Europe.

XM Group also supports the Cyprus Amateur Athletics Federation (KOEAS), making a meaningful contribution to the development of athletics in Cyprus. During the 2025–2027 period, XM Group is supporting the European Throwing Cup as its Title Sponsor, reaffirming its longstanding commitment to promoting sport and the values it represents.

The 2026 European Throwing Cup, which brought together approximately 300 athletes from 35 countries, including Olympic medallists, world champions and European champions, put Nicosia firmly on the map as a major destination for European athletics.

Artemis Papazachariou, Social Media Manager at XM Group, said the sponsorship of the European Throwing Cup forms part of the Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility programmes. The aim of the event is to give young athletes across Europe the opportunity to fulfil their dreams, as Iosif Kesidis did last year when he won gold in the hammer throw, setting a new Cypriot record.

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