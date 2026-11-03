Enjoy 24g of protein and endless flavour combinations with Bean Bar’s new Make Your Own Protein Shakes.

Everyday life calls for energy, balance, and little moments of enjoyment. Staying true to its commitment to combining great taste with healthy food habits, Bean Bar is introducing a new beverage category to its menu that combines high-quality ingredients and nutritional value, while offering endless flavour combinations. The new ‘Make Your Own Protein Shakes’ bring a fresh flavour experience to our daily routine, inviting customers to create their very own protein shake, exactly the way they like it!

Each shake is made with Optimum Nutrition’s 100% Whey Protein Gold Standard, providing 24 grams of protein per serving. A delicious option for anyone looking for an extra boost of energy during the day, either after a workout or between everyday activities.

What makes the new range even more exciting is the freedom to customise every shake to suit individual tastes. With personalisation at the heart of the Bean Bar experience, customers can create their ideal drink, choosing the flavours and ingredients that best suit their personal taste. Protein shake lovers can start by choosing their favourite protein flavour between chocolate, vanilla and strawberry, followed by selecting either milk or water as their base before adding their favourite ingredients from the ‘Mix It Up’ selection. From fresh strawberries and mixed berries, to banana, oats and peanut butter, there are countless combinations to explore, to match each customer’s mood and preferences. For an extra twist, customers can also add creatine or an espresso shot for a distinctive coffee flavour.

With its new ‘Make Your Own Protein Shakes’ range, Bean Bar continues to expand its menu with options that support a balanced lifestyle and cater to modern dietary preferences. Following the launch of its new range of healthy sandwiches, Bean Bar is expanding its offering with more options that combine high-quality, freshness and amazing flavours with a more balanced approach to nutrition. With these new additions, every visit to Bean Bar offers even more ways to enjoy something delicious that fits your lifestyle!

In a statement, Bean Bar’s Marketing Manager, Antonia Koumettou said: “At Bean Bar, we are always looking for ways to evolve and respond to our customers’ needs, while offering options that support a healthier lifestyle. With our new ‘Make Your Own Protein Shakes’, we seek to offer a different experience, giving everyone the freedom to create a drink that suits their personal preferences and daily nutritional needs. High-quality ingredients and the ability to customise your drink are at the heart of our new range, as we continue to expand our menu, combining flavour with a modern approach to nutrition”.

The new Make Your Own Protein Shakes are available at all Bean Bar stores. Customers can also order through the Bean Bar App for takeaway from the store of their choice, or have their shakes delivered via online delivery platforms Foody, Bolt and Wolt.

Bean Bar – Shake it your way!