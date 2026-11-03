Grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov has returned to Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, this time to prepare for the FIDE World Championship Match 2026, where he will challenge reigning World Chess Champion Gukesh D. of India for the world title. The prestigious match is scheduled to take place in Geneva from November 22 to December 12 December 2026.

Just a few months earlier, at the same resort, the now 20-year-old Uzbek chess prodigy claimed victory at the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026, remaining undefeated and securing 10 points from 14 games — the highest score achieved in the modern era of the tournament. Currently ranked World No. 4, with a FIDE rating of 2778, Sindarov is back in Paphos to prepare for the greatest challenge of his career to date.

During his extended stay, from October 5-21, 2026, Sindarov resided in the suite that bears his name, which Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort dedicated in his honour following his triumph at the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026. A setting associated with a historic achievement thus became the base for his preparations to compete for the world title.

During his extended stay, from October 5-21, 2026, Sindarov resided in the suite that bears his name, which Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort dedicated in his honour following his triumph at the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026. A setting associated with a historic achievement thus became the base for his preparations to compete for the world title.

“The return of J. Sindarov is a particularly meaningful endorsement of Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, which successfully hosted the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026,” noted Marios Demetriou, the resort’s General Manager. “Our team worked closely with J. Sindarov and his entourage to ensure that his accommodation and the services provided were tailored to his individual needs and the demands of his rigorous daily schedule.”

The choice of Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort by internationally-renowned figures and world-class athletes reflects its exceptional suitability as a setting for focused preparation, intensive training and recovery.

The privacy, tranquillity and outstanding natural beauty of the Cape St George area in Peyia, Paphos, together with the resort’s ability to deliver highly-personalised hospitality, create the ideal conditions for exceptional experiences and peak performance.