A fraud case is being investigated in Livadia, Larnaca, where a 46-year-old man was tricked into withdrawing €800 from his bank account, police said on Tuesday.

Two women reportedly approached the man outside his home on Saturday and asked him for €5.

When he said he had no money, they offered to take him to a bank to withdraw the amount using his card.

However, they withdrew €800 before leaving, police said.

The case was reported to Oroklini police station on Monday by the man’s 70-year-old father.

Police have released a photograph of one of the women (above) and are asking the public to help identify her.

She is wanted in connection with investigations into conspiracy to commit a felony, obtaining money by false pretences and fraud.