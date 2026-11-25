Cyprus tech sector eyes new markets following CITEA mission to China

Cypriot technology companies could gain access to new markets, international expertise and business partnerships following CITEA’s recent mission to China, where meetings with Huawei, Alibaba, Temu and MiniMax opened discussions on artificial intelligence, digital services and potential joint initiatives, according to Matina Zisiadou, director of the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA).

Zisiadou said international networking, the exchange of expertise and the pursuit of new business partnerships were “essential prerequisites for developing a competitive and outward-looking technology ecosystem”.

In this context, she explained that CITEA participated for the first time in the China International Import Expo (CIIE), held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, 2026, as part of the Cyprus Pavilion.

Alongside its presence at the Cyprus Pavilion, CITEA held a series of business meetings with major international technology companies, including Temu, Huawei, Alibaba and MiniMax.

According to Zisiadou, discussions focused on exploring potential areas of cooperation, exchanging expertise and identifying initiatives that could create added value for Cyprus-based technology companies.

She added that this dual approach enabled the association “not only to represent Cyprus’ ICT ecosystem in an international setting, but also to establish direct communication channels with companies operating across different areas of technology”.

Beyond the meetings, Zisiadou said one of the key takeaways from the visit was the importance of gaining a deeper understanding of the Chinese market, its business environment and the way emerging technologies are developed and adopted.

In particular, she explained that engagements with companies and organisations across different sectors highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence, digital platforms, advanced technological infrastructure and solutions with practical business applications.

At the same time, Zisiadou pointed out that “entering a new market involves much more than identifying potential business partners”, adding that “it requires an understanding of the local business environment, companies’ needs, regulatory requirements and, above all, the development of trusted relationships with the right partners”.

For Cyprus-based technology companies, she said, this knowledge represents an important first step towards assessing potential opportunities and exploring new markets.

Turning to the business meetings, Zisiadou explained that the engagements with Temu, Huawei, Alibaba and MiniMax formed an important part of the mission, providing an opportunity for direct engagement with companies operating in areas such as e-commerce, telecommunications, digital platforms and artificial intelligence.

She said discussions focused on identifying common interests and potential areas of cooperation, with particular emphasis on artificial intelligence, digital services, innovation and the exchange of expertise.

Of particular interest, according to Zisiadou, is “the potential to develop partnerships that go beyond individual business meetings and evolve into more structured initiatives involving CITEA members”.

More specifically, she said potential initiatives under consideration include specialised workshops and information seminars, the exchange of speakers and experts at conferences and events, as well as opportunities for direct engagement between Cypriot businesses and international technology organisations.

Referring to the local industry, Zisiadou said Cyprus has “a dynamic ICT business ecosystem, with significant expertise in areas such as software development, financial technology, cybersecurity, digital services and artificial intelligence”.

She explained that exploring partnerships with international companies can create significant opportunities for Cypriot businesses on multiple levels. Through such partnerships, companies can gain access to emerging technological developments, applications and practices, strengthening knowledge transfer and innovation.

At the same time, she said opportunities arise for developing business synergies with international organisations, expanding the potential to develop and deliver products and services in new markets.

Equally important, according to Zisiadou, is “the exchange of experience and knowledge in areas such as artificial intelligence and digital technologies”, as well as the establishment of new communication and networking channels that can provide the foundation for long-term partnerships and strengthen the international presence of Cypriot businesses.

Looking beyond the visit itself, Zisiadou stressed that, for CITEA, “the value of such missions is not measured solely by the number of meetings or contacts established, but primarily by what follows”.

She explained that the next phase will focus on building on the relationships established and translating them into concrete initiatives that can benefit the association’s members.

In particular, she said the objective is to develop “a framework for cooperation that will enable Cypriot businesses to learn about available technological solutions, engage with international organisations and explore potential synergies through organised activities, thematic meetings and knowledge-sharing initiatives”.

Furthermore, Zisiadou explained that leveraging these connections can enrich the content of CITEA’s future events, providing members with opportunities to engage directly with international speakers, experts and representatives of companies shaping developments in the technology sector.

She concluded that CITEA’s participation in CIIE, together with the meetings and engagements held during its visit to China, represents another step in the association’s efforts to strengthen international networking within Cyprus’ technology sector and “build new bridges with markets and organisations that can bring added value to the local ecosystem”.