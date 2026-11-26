Two people have been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire which broke out at a cafeteria in the Famagusta district village of Vrysoulles, the police said on Thursday.

Both men, aged 47 years old and 44 years old, were arrested on Wednesday, and are expected to appear in court for a remand hearing later on Thursday.

The fire broke out during the early hours of November 2, with the fire brigade saying at the time that it was brought under control by 4.21am that day.

It also said that the “entire building and its contents” suffered “extensive damage” as a result.