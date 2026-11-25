A 22-year-old Sri Lankan man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a 33-year-old compatriot several times at a residence in Aradippou on July 19, police said on Wednesday.

The defendant appeared before the Larnaca criminal court, where he denied two charges relating to attempted murder and causing injury.

The court set January 28, 2027, as the date for the hearing.

The incident happened shortly after midnight, following an evening out involving the two men and a third friend.

All three returned to their shared residence, where an argument reportedly broke out outside before continuing inside.

According to evidence presented in court, the 22-year-old allegedly used two kitchen knives to stab the victim twice in the chest, three times in the left arm, once in the abdomen and once in the right hand.

Police were alerted shortly before 1am after receiving reports of an injured man with suspected knife wounds.

Officers arrived to find the victim being taken to hospital by ambulance in serious condition.

He was initially taken to Larnaca general hospital before being transferred to Nicosia general hospital for further treatment.

The suspect left the residence after the incident but was found in a nearby area about two hours later and taken to Aradippou police station.

During questioning, he reportedly admitted causing the injuries, telling investigators that he and the complainant were friends who lived and worked together.

The two men, both Sri Lankan nationals, had been living and working together at the time of the incident.

The defendant has remained in custody since his arrest on July 19.