Creative marketing agency CAPSBOLD, together with the University of Nicosia and tech company SPORTSOFT, is launching the CAPSBOLD Impact Challenge — a creative marketing competition in which students will receive a real business brief and have 72 hours to develop their own solution. Registration opened on November 2, 2026.

The initiative brings together education and real-world industry experience. Rather than working on a hypothetical academic case, participants will tackle an actual SPORTSOFT business challenge, taking into account the business context, target audience, budget and the potential measurable impact of their proposed idea.

The competition is open to University of Nicosia students studying Marketing, PR, Management and related disciplines. Participation is individual, with the number of places limited to 50.

“We are thrilled that CAPSBOLD has created this opportunity for our students to take on a real-world business challenge,” said Dr Ioanna Papasolomou, Associate Dean, School of Business, University of Nicosia. “The CAPSBOLD Impact Challenge allows them to showcase their creativity, apply their problem-solving skills and develop ideas with the potential to make a meaningful impact. It is inspiring to see businesses and universities working together to empower the next generation of talent.”

Ahead of the competition, the CAPSBOLD team will meet students and host an in-person workshop at the University of Nicosia. On 16 November, SMM Lead Elizaveta Balakireva and Product Marketing Lead Denis Lukyanov will share practical marketing insights and approaches to help students prepare for working with a real business brief.

On November 27, 2026, at 12 pm, registered participants will receive the challenge brief, after which they will have 72 hours to develop and prepare their solution. The submission deadline is November 30, 2026 at 12 pm. Entries will be assessed based on creativity, quality of execution and strategic reasoning. On December 7, 2026, the 10 finalists will be announced. They will present their ideas to the jury during an in-person final at the University of Nicosia on 11 December 11, 2026.

The jury will include representatives of CAPSBOLD and the University of Nicosia, as well as invited industry professionals. Jury members include SPORTSOFT representatives Liudmila Marochkina, CEO, and Memnia Papadopoulou, Head of Legal Counsel, as well as Stavriana Nathanail, CMO at Digital Tree Group.

“Challenges like this give students the chance to work on a real brief, under real deadlines, and to present their ideas to people from the industry. That is exactly the experience that prepares the next generation of marketers,” said Stavriana Nathanail, Chief Marketing Officer, Digital Tree Group. “I’m delighted to be part of the jury, and I’m looking forward to seeing fresh, bold ideas with real social impact.”

Following the final presentations and jury deliberation, three winners will be selected. Prizes include a MacBook, Bluetooth speaker, AirTag and other branded gifts from CAPSBOLD.

The CAPSBOLD Impact Challenge reflects the agency’s commitment to supporting young talent and creating opportunities for students to engage with the professional marketing community.

“At CAPSBOLD, we believe that strong marketing starts with bold ideas, strategic thinking and a deep understanding of real business challenges. As an agency rooted in Cyprus and working internationally, we see great value in contributing to the development of the local business and marketing community,” said Alina Miroshnychenko, CMO at CAPSBOLD.

“Through the Impact Challenge, we want to bridge the gap between education and industry, giving young talent the opportunity to gain practical experience and develop the skills that will help shape the future of Cyprus’ business landscape.”

For more information about CAPSBOLD and its services, visit: capsbold.com. To learn more about SPORTSOFT and its projects, visit: dcsportsoft.com.

Registration details are available on the University of Nicosia website. Participation is open only to UNIC students.