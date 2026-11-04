A 27-year-old delivery driver was attacked with a bat in Limassol on Tuesday night.

Police said that the incident occurred around 11.20pm as the man was riding his motorcycle on Paphos Street on his way to pick up on an order, when he was approached by two motorcycles with four people on board.

The group allegedly forced him to stop, demanding that he hand over money before beating him in the abdomen with a bat and punching him in the back.

The group fled empty-handed when the 27-year-old shouted for help.