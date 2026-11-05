Chocolate Week: an enduring tradition enhances Colors Café's 25th anniversary celebrations

Twenty-five years of chocolate, cherished flavours and memories that linger sweetly through time! This year, Colors Café at the Four Seasons Hotel celebrates its 25th anniversary alongside 25 years of Chocolate Week, inviting you on a delicious journey through past and present. Iconic desserts return to the menu, timeless recipes are given a fresh twist, and the elegance of classic pâtisserie meets the creativity of contemporary pastry artistry in an experience not to be missed!

The pastry team at Colors Café has prepared an exquisite selection featuring 12 signature desserts, handcrafted pralines, chocolate viennoiseries, dragées and aromatic hot chocolates. Delicate textures, refined aromas and imaginative flavour combinations reveal the richness and versatility of chocolate, while a limited-edition chocolate bar, created exclusively to mark the café’s 25th anniversary, stands out among this year’s special surprises.

On November 3, 2026, the story of Chocolate Week unfolded during an enchanting evening dedicated to chocolate and the memories it evokes. In the warm and welcoming atmosphere of Colors Café, media representatives, food influencers and distinguished guests of the Four Seasons were taken on a journey through 25 years, from much-loved recipes of the past to the latest inspirations of the pastry team.

Each creation had its own story to tell, as delightful encounters and chocolate surprises made for a memorable evening, offering an enticing first taste of what this year’s Chocolate Week has in store.

And now, it’s your turn! From November 7-15, 2026, Colors Café invites you to indulge in nine days of irresistible chocolate temptations. Rediscover the flavours you have always loved, explore exciting new treats and share memorable moments with those closest to you!

Chocolate Week – 25 Years Special Edition

November 7–15, 2026 | Colors Café, Four Seasons Hotel, Limassol

Share your favourite moments with:

@colorscafelimassol @fourseasonscyprus #colorschocolateweek