Cryos IVF Clinic supports European Fertility Week 2026, contributing to efforts to raise awareness, promote understanding and encourage open conversations around fertility and the challenges faced by millions of people across Europe.

This year’s European Fertility Week, taking place from November 2-8, 2026, focuses on the theme “Double Duty – Fertility@Work”, highlighting the challenges faced by people who are navigating fertility diagnosis or treatment while managing the demands of their professional lives.

For Cryos IVF Clinic, supporting European Fertility Week reflects its broader philosophy of fertility care, one that extends beyond medical treatment. The clinic aims to ensure that people seeking fertility support have access to clear information, personalised guidance and compassionate care throughout every stage of their journey.

From the very first contact and throughout the path to parenthood, the Clinic’s approach is centred on making each individual’s experience easier to understand, more supportive and more manageable.

Against this backdrop, the message of European Fertility Week 2026 is particularly important. Fertility challenges extend beyond medical decisions and treatment. They can affect many different aspects of a person’s everyday life, including their professional life. Creating an environment of greater understanding and open communication can help people navigating fertility challenges feel better supported.

At Cryos IVF Clinic, every path to parenthood is different. What remains constant, however, is the importance of having the right scientific team, clear information and meaningful human support by your side, throughout the journey.

“At Cryos IVF Clinic Cyprus, we understand that fertility treatment must fit around real life. That is why we offer a flexible and patient-centered approach, providing appointments and support when our patients need us most,” said Saghar Kasiri, Director of Fertility.

“We recognise that many individuals and couples are balancing demanding careers, family commitments and personal responsibilities alongside their fertility journey. By adapting to their schedules wherever possible, we aim to reduce stress, improve accessibility and ensure that pursuing parenthood does not come at the expense of everyday life.”